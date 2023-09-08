FOOTBALL: Boilers open at 3-0 for first time since 2016

BRADLEY — Seven years ago, Ethan Kohl was a middle school student who spent his Friday nights watching his dad, Mike, coach the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team to an undefeated 2016 regular season.

Now, Ethan and the friends he used to watch those games with have gotten the Boilermakers off to their first 3-0 start since that magical 2016 season after he threw classmate Luke Allen a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in the Boilers’ 57-14 home victory against Kingdom Lutheran Prep (Wisc.) on Friday night.

“All these guys, we’ve been together since we were in eighth grade,” Ethan Kohl said. “Senior year, going through this process and winning the first three games is really big.”

And as the Boilers began to bask in their first 3-0 start in seven years, Mike has noticed some similarities in the vibes with this year’s team and the one that last won the first three games of the year for the Boilers.

“We’ve got a lot of good leaders in this program right now — our senior class has led us from the jump, in our first workouts of the summertime,” Mike Kohl said. “You talk about that team a couple years ago, too; we had really good families then and right now, too.”

The Boilers wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard, as a Tyran Bender 59-yard catch on the third play of the game set up a 2-yard Marquise Aaron touchdown with 10:24 on the first-quarter clock.

After Marcus Vinardi hopped on a Wolfpack fumble, it took just two plays for Ethan Kohl to find Allen for a 17-yard touchdown, with the pair connecting for a 17-yard touchdown one drive before hooking up for another score from 27 yards out with five minutes left in the opening frame.

“I think we’ve been playing together for so long — this is Ethan and I’s fifth year together — so we’ve got everything down,” said Allen, who received an offer from Illinois State University last week. “The offense works hard in practice; everything is coming together, and we’re looking good.”

Ethan Kohl kept his own 1-yard touchdown before Kevonte Sutton each punched a pair of 6-yard scores in to put the Boilers in total control at 41-0 30 seconds into the second quarter, with several starters finding themselves done for the night before the end of the first.

“I give it to our coaches,” Allen said. “They do a good job telling us what we should be doing and us seniors coaching the juniors on how to always be locked in, even the players who don’t get a lot of playing time.

“We just stayed engaged and locked in.”

The Boilers got a 33-yard field goal from Tyler Lamie, and, after a 37-yard touchdown catch by John Davis to get the Wolfpack on the board, Taveon Seymore returned the ensuing kickoff return to put the Boilers up 51-8 at the half. The teams traded second-half scores, with Jimmy Curtis finding the endzone from a yard out for the Boilers.

While several second-team and third-team players found themselves logging minutes as early as the first quarter, Coach Kohl noted the importance some of those snaps could end up having by season’s end.

“I think the biggest thing is in close games we have to sometimes win with some second-string and even third-string guys in, and they need game reps,” Mike Kohl said. “The whole second half was those second and third guys going in and getting better.”

But the Boilers also got plenty of great effort from their starting group before that as well, with the first-team defense alone forcing four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception) and recording six tackles for loss, two of those being sacks.

In addition to several senior stalwarts such as defensive ends Deon Jackson and Andrew Schweigert, Coach Kohl also saw some of his younger defensive playmakers step up, such as sophomore cornerback LyZale Edmon, who had an interception and two tackles for loss.

“LyZale is a kid we’re really excited about,” Coach Kohl said. “We think he’s a Division I athlete with great ball skills, and I expect big things out of him this season.”

<strong>Coach Kohl honored for wins record</strong>

The Boilers’ first two wins of the season gave Mike Kohl the all-time wins record for the program, as he now sits at 69-50 in his career, passing Craig Bundy and his 67 wins this season. Before Friday’s game, the school honored their current head coach with a brief ceremony and plaque.

“Winning that last game for him was really big for me and him; it was really cool,” Ethan said. “Sixty-eight wins, and he’s above .500 (69-50 after Friday’s win), which is great.

“… It was really cool to be able to give him a ceremony.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ethan Kohl was 6-for-6 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns. He added 17 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries. Allen had three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns and Bender had a 59-yard catch. Ty Alderson had two catches for 14 yards. Aaron had four carries for nine yards and a score, and Sutton tallied 29 yards and two scores on five carries.

Jackson and Dereon Warren each had sacks. Schweigert, Vinardi and Jaedin Timms each recovered fumbles to join Edmon’s interception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Lincoln-Way East at 7 p.m. Friday for a battle of 3-0 teams, as well as a battle of the respective divisional winners of the Southwest Suburban Conference last season, as the Griffins won the Blue Division, and the Boilers won the Red.

The Boilers still remember last year’s 21-14 overtime loss in the regular season finale on their home turf last fall, a result they’ll look to avenge this season.

“The coolest thing about this group is that they’re really excited about going up there and playing,” Mike Kohl said. “I think they expect to win, which is 95% of it. If you think you can win, you have a chance.

“Our kids know what they’re up against and respect Lincoln-Way East a lot, but our kids believe we can compete at that level, and that’s a kudos to our kids for their preparation.”