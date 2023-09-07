ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls tennis shutout Kankakee; Reed-Custer boys soccer edges McNamara

(Wednesday)

GIRLS TENNIS

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Kankakee 0

Tara Depoister earned a 6-0, 6-0, straight-set win over Kankakee’s Zaida Garcia in No. 1 singles to help lead the Boilermakers. Kate Corbus added a No. 2 singles win (6-3, 6-0) over Kankakee’s Charisma Hill. Lauren Fortin/Cara Fletcher earned a third-set tiebreaker (5-7, 6-3, 10-8) win over Kankakee’s Brendaya Spencer/Samantha Medina in No. 1 doubles. Natalie Gross/Kate Greenlee and Abby Morrey/Makenzi Whitcomb each earned straight-set doubles wins over Kankakee’s Kelsey Medina/Ava Nelson and Michelle Luna-Lopez/Illeana Gaytan in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles respectively.

BOYS SOCCER

Reed-Custer 5, Bishop McNamara 3

Reed-Custer earned its second win of the season with a two-goal victory over McNamara. Brady Schultz recorded a hat trick to help lead the Comets. Jaydon Bustos and Lucas Walsh had one goal apiece. Gia Baldo chipped in a team-high two assists and Josh Conger tallied 14 saves.

Carter Levesque paced the Fightin’ Irish with two scores. Connor Wilson contributed one goal and Juan Torres hauled in five saves behind the net.

Crete-Monee 5, Herscher 4

James Holohan totaled two goals and two assists to help pace the Tigers. Luis Parra and Jaden Jaime added one goal apiece. Henry Craine grabbed nine saves in net.

Beecher 7, Coal City 1

Beecher improved its record to 7-2 with a win over Coal City. Logan Wilkins led the Bobcats with two goals and two assists. Wences Baumgartner added two goals and one assist. Ethan Rydberg contributed two goals, which was one more than teammate Gavin Smith. Miguel Corral and Axel Avila each had an assist. Jimmy Kypuros tallied five saves.

Timi Shabani recorded his first goal of the season to help pace the Coalers. Carter Nicholson finished with 17 saves in net.

Watseka 7, St. Anne 4

Narciso Solorzano led the Warriors with a team-high five goals. Jose Tobar and Drake Potter had one goal apiece. Santiago Solorzano finished with four saves in net.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Manteno 5, Streator 1

Joe Mallaney led the Panthers with two goals. Gannon Adamson totaled one goal and one assist. Justin Foster had two assists and Logan Smith tallied seven saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

Herscher improved to 3-7 with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, three-set win over G-SW. Izzie Mendell recorded a career-high 18 kills to go along with 16 assists and two blocks to help lead the Tigers. Kennedi Huston added 17 assists and 10 kills. Ayla Summer had 15 digs and eight kills. Jillian Laird chipped in six kills and Laney Rogers had 24 digs and four assists.

Addison Fair paced the Panthers with 13 digs, eight kills and two aces. Maddie Olsen finished with three kills, three aces and three digs. Eva Henderson contributed 14 digs and four kills. Olivia Siano had 15 assists and 12 digs.

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 153, Peotone 166, Crete-Monee 212

Alex Mann fired a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the Boilermakers. Max LaMore added a 38 and Thomas Offill and Jake Kehoe each had 39s.

Joe Hasse shot a 38 to help pace the Blue Devils. No other individual stats were available for Peotone.

Donovan 195, Milford 297

Jace Boyer and Hixon Lafond collectedly paced the Bearcats with 65s. Noah Brittenham carded a 77 and Devon Davis shot a 90.