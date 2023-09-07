GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Boilers top rival Irish for 11th All-City in a row

BRADLEY — Having to grind through one All-City girls volleyball match can be mentally and physically taxing enough, but if Bradley-Bourbonnais wanted to win its 11th All-City titles in as many years, the Boilermakers were going to have to make it through two matches in as many days this week.

And after weathering an early storm for a two-set win at Kankakee Tuesday, the Boilers successfully captured All-City yet again with a 2-0 [25-19, 25-23] home win over Bishop McNamara Wednesday.

“Our goal was to make it energy-based in the school for an All-City week, so even though it’s a quick turnaround for the student-athletes, for our fans to know we’re playing Kankakee and Mac on back-to-back nights, whether home or away, brings the energy in the community,” Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said. “You could see how this place ended up tonight and it was amazing.”

Each of Wednesday’s two sets saw the two teams deadlocked for much of the early action, as neither team led by more than three points in either set, save for the 7-1 run the Boilers ended the first set on for the 25-19 set victory.

Three of those points down the stretch came from junior libero Addison Peterson, who knocked down three-straight aces to turn a 19-18 lead into a 22-18 lead.

“I know in her first year on varsity she was a little nervous, but we all just tried to give her the confidence that she could do it,” senior outside hitter Emmerson Longtin said of Peterson. “It was just her believing in herself, and at the end of the day she did, and it brought us closer to that win.”

Longtin was one of three Boilers, along with juniors Emilee Fitzgerald and Ana Pignatiello, to record six kills on the night. As one of just four seniors on this year’s team, Longtin said she knew the rowdy environment would be a lot for her younger teammates to soak in at the start, but also knew that by the end of the match they’d be locked in.

“I knew we had a lot of girls who hadn’t had much experience playing in this gym or in this environment of the Mac game, so I just knew I had to be reliable, be smart,” Longtin said. “We scouted their team and knew their tendencies and what would be open.

“I knew I’d have to be there for my teammates if we were struggling, but we were all there in the end.”

The Boilers eventually got there, but not before surviving a scare from the Irish in the second set. The visitors scored five of the first six points of the second and had a lead as late into the set as Kenna Brosseau’s kill that put them ahead 22-21.

But a Pignatiello kill and Peterson ace reversed that one-point lead to the Boilers at 23-22. Lillee Nugent did get an Irish point with a kill, but it was sandwiched by a pair of McNamara errors that gave the Boilers their final two points and clinched the city championship.

“Twenty-five [to 23], that’s just a game of who makes the least amount of errors in that set at that point,” Irish coach Ryan Thomas said. “We had the lead and just couldn’t do anything with it.

“We’re still growing.”

And as they neared towards the end of the second set, even with confidence in her team and the homecourt advantage behind them, Fitzgerald knew her and the Boilers couldn’t leave anything to chance in the third set.

“It was super important to finish it in two and keep our title,” Fitzgerald said. “This year we’re really good at coming together as a team when we feel like we’re falling off or if our competitive edge isn’t there.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and get things done.”

STAT BOOK

Longtin had a team-high seven digs to go along with her six kills and four total blocks. Fitzgerald added two total blocks and four digs to her six kills. Ellie Haggard had 14 assists, three digs, a block and a kill.

Anna Darr led McNamara with seven kills, five digs, a block and an assist. Brosseau had six kills, three digs, an ace and an assist. Nugent had four kills, an ace and a dig. Mackenzie McCammon had 14 assists.

UP NEXT

The Boilers (6-2) visit Minooka at 6 p.m. Monday. The Irish (6-3) visit Timothy Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.