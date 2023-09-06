ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys golf tops Grant Park; BBCHS boys golf drops to Andrew

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 171, Grant Park 191, Richton Park N/A

Paul Azzarelli led the Kays with a team-best 38. Tyler Bayston fired a 42, which was three strokes better than teammate Cooper Meredith. Brennan Gessner carded a 46.

Trey Boecker edged Azzarelli for medalist honors, totaling a 36 to pace the Dragons. Carson Ruggierio recorded a 48, and Evan Suprenant shot a 53. Preston Wallace shot a 54.

Andrew 167, BBCHS 175

Jake Kehoe paced the Boilermakers with a 42, followed by teammates Thomas Offill (44), Spencer Fry (44), Alex Mann (45) and Zach Morrey (45).

Manteno 166, Reed-Custer 210

Logan Bukowski finished with a 38 to lead the Panthers. Eric Eldridge and Jack Thompson contributed 42s, and Landon Bukowski tallied a 44.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Dwight 169, Watseka 175

Austin Marcier fired a 38 to help pace the Warriors. Hagen Hoy totaled a 44, and Tucker Milk had a 45. Brayden Ketchum shot a 48.

GIRLS GOLF

Prairie Central 203, Watseka 216, Westville 267, Milford 285

Jasmine Essington’s 39 was good enough to earn medalist honors and help pace the Warriors. Rennah Barrett added a 55, and Kyah Bowling totaled a 58. Sophie Simpson shot a 64.

Gracie Gregory fired a team-best 61 to pace the Bearcats. Hallie Scott contributed a 65, and Madisyn Laffoon shot a 74. Sophie Newman carded an 85.

Lincoln-Way Central 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 174

Kate Cailteux paced the Boilermakers with a 40. Gabby Hubbs carded a 43, which was two strokes better than teammate Danica Voss. Brynn Devine shot a 46.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 9, Grace Christian 0

Logan Wilkins totaled two goals and three assists to help lead the Bobcats to a shutout victory against the Crusaders. Nate Diachenko finished with two goals and two assists. Wences Baumgartner tallied two goals and one assist. Miguel Corral, Axel Avila, Logan Diachenko each had one goal. Gavin Smith chipped in one assist, and Jimmy Kypuros grabbed two saves in net.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Manteno 5, Streator 1

Manteno improved its record to 4-3 with a win against the Bulldogs. Logan Smith totaled seven saves in the net.

Herscher 9, Illinois Lutheran 0

Jaden Jaime recorded a hat trick and two assists to help lead the Tigers. Luis Parra added two goals and one assist. Rowen Keigher, Connor Buckley, Charlie Benoit and Caleb Fowler had one goal apiece. James Holohan chipped in a team-high three assists. Henry Crain grabbed two saves to earn the clean sheet.

Peotone 11, Reed-Custer 2

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Brady Schultz recorded two unassisted goals to pace the Comets. Josh Conger hauled in nine saves, and Mason Vasil had four saves in relief action.

Momence 7, Grant Park 3

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Collin Mort, Ryder Greenholt and Blake Brown collectively paced the Dragons with one goal apiece. Cameron Becker and Cole Overbeek each had one assist. Roosevelt Leon grabbed five saves.

Watseka 9, Iroquois West 2

Narciso Solorzano erupted for a team-high six goals to help lead the Warriors. Aaron Greene and Brian Morales-Macias had one goal apiece. Owen Avelar totaled one goal and a team-high three assists. Santiago Solorzano hauled in seven saves in the net.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Central 7, St. Anne 5

Central trailed 2-0 within the first five minutes before storming back to claim a two-goal win. Ethyn Bailey led the Comets with five goals and one assist. Kyle Gifford and Gianni Panozzo each had one goal. Connor Bernard had an assist, and goalkeeper Austin Schoon tallied 15 saves.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Momence 2, Iroquois West 0

Momence claimed a 25-6, 25-21 straight-set win. Lisa Moseley led Momence with 20 serve-receives and five aces. Jaliyah Wright added three kills. Lexi Hamman totaled five kills and two aces. Sydnee VanSwol chipped in seven digs, three kills and three aces.

Ella Rhodes paced the Raiders with eight digs. Kenzie Tammen had three kills.

Watseka 2, Central 0

Watseka earned a 25-12, 25-17, two-set win against Central to improve to 7-4 on the season. Ella Smith led the Warriors with seven digs and six kills. Noelle Schroeder and Lauren Tegtmeyer had two aces apiece. Brianna Denault contributed 10 digs. Christa Holohan chipped in a team-high 13 assists and two blocks.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Wilmington 2, Herscher 0

Wilmington picked up a 25-22, 25-17 straight-set win against the Tigers. Molly Southhall led the Wildcats with seven kills, three digs and one block. Emma Grace Strong added 11 assists, six digs, two kills, one ace and one block. Clara Smith had seven assists, four aces and one kill.

Izzie Mendell paced the Tigers with six kills, two blocks and two aces. Ayla Summers finished with five kills and one block. Laney Rogers had 10 digs and four assists.

Cissna Park 2, Salt Fork 0

Cissna Park bested Salt Fork 25-15, 25-9 to improve to 5-1 overall. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with seven aces and 25 assists. Addison Lucht had 12 kills, and Brooklyn Stadeli contributed six digs.

Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Milford earned a 25-23, 25-19 two-set win to improve to 5-1 on the year. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 10 kills and seven digs. Hunter Mowrey added 10 assists and six kills. Emma McEwen tallied 14 digs and four kills. Kami Muehling had nine assists.

Coal City 2, Streator 1

Coal City edged Streator in three sets, winning 21-25, 26-24, 25-22. Aubrey Mellin led the Coalers with 20 setting assists, 11 digs, one kill and an ace. Kayla Henline tallied 12 setting assists, five digs and five kills. Emma Rodriguez had 12 kills, 14 digs and one block.

Reed-Custer 2, Manteno 1

Reed-Custer earned a come-from-behind win against Manteno, besting the Panthers 6-25, 25-21, 25-12. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Brynn Borkenhagen paced the Panthers with 15 digs, 10 kills and two aces. Danika Fletcher added 10 digs, 10 assists and two aces. Kaylee Boudreau chipped in a team-high 21 digs.