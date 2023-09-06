GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Boilers dig out of early hole for All-City win at Kankakee

KANKAKEE — As Bradley-Bourbonnais’ girls volleyball team officially began its quest for an 11th straight All-City title with Tuesday’s trip to Kankakee, the Boilermakers did so with much less experience than the previous few teams, something that showed early in Tuesday’s first set.

But after trailing for almost all of the first set, the Boilers were able to right the ship just in time for a 25-20 comeback win in the first set that precluded a 25-21 win in the second set and 2-0 win against the host Kays.

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 5-2 to start the season and 1-0 in All-City play, and the Kays fell to 3-7 and concluded their portion of the All-City season at 0-2.

“They pulled it out,” Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said of her team. “That was all on them — looking at them, understanding, communicating; what do we run that’s gonna get us that side-out and get us on a roll?”

The Boilers scored the first two points of the first set before the Kays caught fire behind an energetic student section, rattling off six of the next seven points to take an early 6-3 lead they held through a good duration of the opening set.

Whether it was Nikkel Johnson or Aniya Lewis finishing with a lively kill, the transition of a Breanna Lamie dig to Mykayla Lawrence, who would assist the kill, the Kays were able to establish a rhythm first as both teams struggled through several serving and hitting errors in the first set.

After a Johnson kill made it 6-3 Kays, Emmerson Longtin responded for the Boilers with a kill of her own that made it 6-4 and marked the last time either team would lead by more than two points until a Johnson kill again made it 14-11.

The two teams traded points at 16-13, which is when the Boilers made their run. Ellie Haggard and Myah Crawford combined for a block that tied things at 16 before another Longtin kill put the Boilers ahead for good, as they never trailed the rest of the night in either set.

“We were making our own errors and still needed to get two or three [points] in a row, and we were playing catch-up for a while,” Reiniche said. “We started feeling a little more comfortable, using their energy as a positive for us, rather than against us, started running a consistent offense, established the middle and moved the ball pin to pin.”

Seniors such as Haggard, Longtin and Brooklyn Daugherty have plenty of All-City experience — including what will be four-year multi-sport experience for Haggard and Longtin this school year — but several of the members of this year’s junior-heavy Boiler team were taking in their first All-City action Tuesday.

For junior outside hitter Ana Pignatiello, whose five kills were second to Longtin, the experienced leadership of the upperclassmen helped the younger Boilers settle in and find their stride.

“They’re really good teammates and know a lot about the game,” Pignatiello said. “They’ve done this for a while and tell us to just play.

“All-City is important, but just play like it’s another game.”

Haggard, a multi-tooled setter who also can move to either the outside or middle hitter spots, noted the adjustments the Boilers had to make both offensively and defensively to counter the Kays’ net-front strength that was led by Johnson and Lewis.

“We just had to move around and spread the offense, and then try and get as many blocks and touches on them as we could,” Haggard said. “[The Kays] have some good players and had some good hits, so it was hard, but the defense worked hard.”

For Kays coach Dennis Pommier, who at one point in time coached four different Boiler coaches, including Reiniche, the environment was what he wanted for his team, as was their level of play in spurts, but the team still is looking to put that potential together for a full match on a consistent basis.

“Any time you’re playing a Bradley, a Mac, a Herscher or any crosstown rival, it’s a bit more exciting because you know who you’re playing, you know the parents in the crowd. ... Four of their coaches on their bench, I coached at one time, and that’s what it’s supposed to be about,” Pommier said. “When you make a good team work, I didn’t feel bad about losing, I felt bad because we, for whatever reason, got down on ourselves near the end of the first set.

“We’ve just got to play a complete match.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Longtin led the Boilers with both seven kills and 13 digs. Pignatiello added a block and three digs to her five kills. Haggard had a team-high 13 assists and added three kills, two blocks and five digs. Myah Crawford had four blocks, Addison Peterson had seven digs, and Ella Walter had seven assists.

Johnson and Lewis each paced the Kays with four kills and two blocks apiece. Lamie had 13 digs, and Lawrence had nine assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers finished up All-City against Bishop McNamara on Wednesday night and will visit Minooka at 6 p.m. Monday. The Kays begin Southland Athletic Conference play at home against Thornridge at 6 p.m. Thursday.