GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE: Fresh-faced BBCHS claims All-City title at Kankakee

There was no stopping Bradley-Bourbonnais from taking its All-City championship swim meet against Kankakee despite the Boilermakers introducing 10 new freshmen on varsity and being under new leadership, with Ashley Porter taking over head coaching duties for former head coach Jenna Dudek.

Bradley-Bourbonnais opened the meet by winning six of the first seven events before going on to earn a 104-64 victory, with freshman Madeline Folk leading the way with four total victories, including two individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.79) and 100-yard freestyle (59.70 s) events.

“Folk did great,” Porter said of her talented freshman. “She’s one of our 10 freshmen [who] just came in, and so she’s been working really hard in practice, crushing her times. ... Her hard work is really paying off.”

In addition to two individual victories, Folk helped her team win two of the three relay races. Folk, along with senior captain Sarah Toole, junior Maddy Miller and freshman Isabelle Trudeau, contributed a victory in the 200-yard medley relay (2:04.26), as well as in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:08.64) with other senior captain Avary Tomic and freshmen Abby Bonilla and Trudeau.

“We were happy to see two wins in the relay races,” Porter said. “We kind of swam some of our kids around a little bit, and so I was really glad to see some of our swimmers get an opportunity to swim with other swimmers.”

Tomic also claimed supremacy in both of her individual races, winning the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.94) and 100-yard backstroke (1:13.11), and teammate Bonilla rounded out the Boilermakers’ individual wins with a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.22), which gave Bradley-Bourbonnais a total of seven event wins on the evening.

“I think winning seven events just goes back to them working together as a team and working hard in practice,” Porter said. “... They are rising to the occasion and working well together and supporting one another. ... Everyone contributed to the win.”

As for Kankakee, a young team of its own with only two seniors — Nora Juranich and Allyson Able — on its 13-member roster, the Kays went on to best their rival in four events.

Juranich picked up individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle (26.84 s) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.81) along with a 200-yard freestyle relay win (1:54.23) with teammates Isabella Kirkpatrick, Lucy Guimond and Josyln Lavicka.

Guimond also chipped in a win in the longest race of the evening by claiming first overall in the 500-yard freestyle (6:05.94).

Kays’ head coach Scott Teeters was unavailable for immediate comment on the All-City meet.