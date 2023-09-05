FOOTBALL: Irish inspired by senior teammate McGrath

As the hours drew closer to last Friday night’s kickoff at Herscher, marking the end of a 43-year regular season hiatus between them and the Tigers, the excitement and pregame emotion the Bishop McNamara football team would have presumably felt was absent.

In its place was silent heartbreak.

About three hours prior to the game, the Fightin’ Irish weren’t doing pregame walk-throughs, but instead walking through a wake for the brother of one of their brothers.

Graham McGrath, a 2021 Bishop McNamara graduate, died on Aug. 24 after a boating mishap near the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, where he was a student. McGrath’s wake was held last Friday, the day after what would have been his 20th birthday.

And that’s where McGrath’s brother, McNamara senior tight end and defensive end Liam McGrath, was greeted by his Fightin’ Irish teammates before they took the trip west on Route 17 to Herscher.

“We walked through that wake at 3:45 [p.m.] and you didn’t hear a word from our team for about an hour,” first-year McNamara head coach Bob Kelly said. “Unbelievable.”

The Fightin’ Irish won the game 14-7, with Jaydon Wright plunging in for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Karter Krutsinger finding Parker Wolf for a 27-yard touchdown late in the third that was the eventual game-winning score.

And by the time the Irish took their lead to the fourth quarter, McGrath was making his way to the McNamara sideline, not just as a fourth-quarter spectator either, but in full uniform, making his way onto the field at tight end to help the Irish preserve their victory.

“When you have something so tragic like that happen, I think it’s important to get back to some normalcy,” Kelly said. “I talked to him Thursday at lunch time and said, ‘Whatever you want to do, you got it. We’re here for you, we love you.’”

While his teammates can’t fathom the pain and sorrow that has filled Liam and his family’s hearts over the recent weeks, they’ve seen first-hand the courage he’s shown. For Wright, who suffered an injury in his lower leg that hampered his physical abilities, the example Liam has been is something he and the rest of the Irish are trying to take with them, both on and off the field.

“Liam’s strength has been amazing,” Wright said. “Just seeing the things he’s going through and how he’s handling it, it’s helping us all.”