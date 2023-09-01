ROUNDUP: Peotone, St. Anne football fall in Thursday action; Several volleyball teams win in two

(Thursday)

FOOTBALL

Sandwich 42, Peotone 19

Ruben Velasco completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 278 yards and two touchdowns to help pace the Blue Devils’ offense. Jayden Rodriguez led the rushing attack with 72 yards and a score off 18 carries. Chase Rivera had two touchdown receptions.

Peotone (1-1) will travel to Reed-Custer at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Blue Ridge 30, St. Anne 6

The Cardinals’ first road game of the season put them at 0-2 on the year. Chris Link topped the 100-yard mark on the ground with 110 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He also had two catches for seven yards. Deion Fifer ran for 50 yards, was 4-for-13 passing for 57 yards and also recovered a fumble. Jordan Davis had a 50-yard reception.

The Cardinals will host Quest Charter Academy at 2 p.m. next Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Manteno 0

Wilmington claimed a 26-16, 25-19, straight-set win over Manteno. Rachel Smith led the Wildcats with eight kills, six digs and three aces. Alyssa Johnston tallied four kills and three blocks. Clara Smith chipped in nine assists, four digs, three kills and two aces.

Manteno dropped to 0-3 and 0-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a loss to Wilmington. Brynn Nikonchuk paced the Panthers with eight digs, four kills and one block. Danika Fletcher added five assists and three digs. Maddie Gesky had four kills and one block.

Herscher 2, Lisle 0

Herscher earned its second win of the year with a 25-20, 25-14, straight-set win over the Lions. Kayla Scanlon led the Tigers with three kills and two blocks. Jillian Laird had three kills and Kennedi Huston contributed a team-high six aces, which was one more ace than teammate Laney Rogers.

Coal City 2, Peotone 0

Coal City improved to 6-2 and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 25-16, 25-15, win over Peotone. Makayla Henline led the Coalers with 12 setting assists, three digs, one kill and one block. Aubrey Mellen finished with 10 setting assists, three digs, one service ace and one kill. Paige Walker had six kills and three digs. Emma Rodriguez tallied seven digs, five kills, one service ace and a block.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Beecher 2, Grant Park 0

Beecher improved to 4-1 with a 25-16, 25-16, two-set win over Grant Park. Emily Avelar led the Bobcats with a team-high 13 kills. Evelyn Jablonski recorded nine kills.

Natalie Smiley paced the Dragons with four kills and four blocks. Elizabeth Voigt recorded four digs and six assists. Emily Voigt chipped in two aces.

Momence 2, Tri-Point 0

Momence claimed a 26-24, 25-21, straight-set win over the Chargers. Sydnee VanSwol led Momence with six serves, five kills and eight digs. Lisa Moseley totaled 16 serve-receive digs. Jayla Joseph chipped in one kill.

Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0

Cissna Park picked ups 25-11, 25-9, straight-set win over Ridgeview. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with 16 assists, six aces and four digs. Addie Lucht recorded a team-high 11 kills and two blocks. Sophie Duis had four aces.

Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Watseka spiked past Paxton-Buckley-Loda in two sets, winning 25-20, 25-20, to improve to 4-2 on the season. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with six kills, one block and one ace. Christa Holohan tallied 14 assists and Brianna Denault chipped in a team-high 13 digs.

BOYS GOLF

Bishop McNamara 186, Chesterton Academy 236

The Fightin’ Irish traveled to River Bend Golf Club in Lisle and left with a 50-stroke victory. Eamon O’Brien claimed medalist honors after shooting a 42

Coal City 170, Manteno 206

Ryland Megyeri earned medalist honors with a 39 to help lead the Coalers. Jack Varnak and Culan Lindemuth each shot 43s and Griffin Winke carded a 45.

Eric Eldridge fired a team-best 47 to help pace the Panthers. Camden Rewerts added a 49, which was five strokes better than teammate Landon Bukowski. Logan Bukowski shot a 56.

GIRLS GOLF

Lockport 166, Bradley-Bourbonnais 169

Gabby Hubbs paced the Boilermakers with a 40. Madelyn Duchene contributed a 41. Danica Voss and Kate Cailteux each chipped in 44s.

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 4, Coal City 0

Herscher earned a shutout victory over Coal City on its brand new turf football field. James Holohan led the Tigers with two goals. Jaden Jaime added one goal and a team-high two assists. Charlie Benoit had one goal and Luis Parra chipped in one assist. Henry Crain grabbed 11 saves to earn the clean sheet.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Beecher 10, Illinois Lutheran 1

Beecher improved its record to 5-2 with a nine-goal win over Illinois Lutheran. Wences Baumgartner recorded a hat trick as well as two assists to help lead the Bobcats. Logan Wilkins added two goals and one assist. Nate Diachenko and Tyler Olson had two goals apiece. Gavin Graham had one goal and one assist. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros had one save in net.

Manteno 1, Reed-Custer 0

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Reed-Custer dropped to 1-4 on the season with a loss to Manteno. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Watseka 4, Bismarck-Henning 1

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 3

Ava Swartz, Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons each claimed singles victories to collectively lead the Warriors. Doubles partners Parsons/Pueschell, Skyla Buwalda/Swartz and Marisa Clark/Annika Greene chipped in doubles wins.

(Wednesday)

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 7, Grant Park 0

Beecher held a 4-0 lead at halftime before claiming a shutout win over Grant Park to improve its record to 4-2 and 3-0 in the River Valley Conference. Logan Wilkins led the Bobcats with two goals and one assist. Nate Diachenko added two goals. Wences Baumgartner contributed one goal and one assist. Ethan Rydberg and Axel Avila had one goal apiece and Gavin Smith chipped in one assist. Jimmy Kypuros hauled in four saves.

Goalkeeper Roosevelt Leon grabbed eight saves in net to pace the Dragons.

Fisher 4, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

VOLLEYBALL

Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 0

Grant Park claimed a 25-22, 25-14, straight-set win over Iroquois West. Elizabeth Voigt led the Dragons with three kills and seven assists. Emily Voigt recorded six assists, five aces and five digs. Delaney Malkowski had a team-high nine digs.

Kenzie Tammen paced the Raiders with eight kills. Ilyana Nambo tallied 14 digs.

Watseka 2, Herscher 0

Watseka earned a 25-17, 25-14, two-set victory over Herscher to improve to 3-2 on the season. Ella Smith led the Warriors with four digs, three kills and two blocks. Brianna Denault added a team-high eight kills. Noelle Schroeder finished with four kills and two aces.

Kennedi Huston paced the Tigers with three kills and two assists. Isabella Mendell contributed five assists and two kills. Laney Rogers totaled five digs.

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 182, Donovan 190, Milford 291, Chrisman NTS, Tri-Point NTS

Austin Marcier earned medalist honors with a 38 to help lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy carded a 45, which was three strokes better than teammate Mason Gaylen. Tucker Milk shot a 51.

Jacob Onnen paced the Wildcats with a team-low 44. Ty Miller added a 47 and Brenden Henneike contributed a 48. Peyton Dewitt fired a 51.

Hixon Lafond paced the Bearcats with a 65, followed by teammates Jayce Boyer (69), Noah Brittenham (76) and Devon Davis (81).

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 219, Milford 263, Donovan NTS, Tri-Point NTS

Jasmine Essington fired a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors. Sophie Simpson recorded a 57 and Rennah Barrett tallied a 59. Layla Holohan shot a 61.

Gracie Gregory fired a team-best 62 to pace the Bearcats. Madison Lafoon carded a 64, which was three strokes better than teammate Molly Harms. Sophie Newman shot a 70.

Donovan failed to field a full team to qualify for team scoring. Laylah Lou Walters paced the Wildcats with a 57. Haley Cavanaugh tallied a 70.

Lincoln-Way West 161, Bradley-Bourbonnais 191

Gabby Hubbs and Kate Cailteux each shot 46s to collectively pace the Boilermakers. Danica Voss recorded a 49 and Madelyn Duchene rounded out the top golfers with a 50.

BOYS GOLF

Coal City 189, Wilmington 217

Ryland Megyeri fired a 42 to earn medalist honors and lead the Coalers. Culan Lindemuth finished with a 46 and Jack Varnak shot a 48. Ethan Bach tallied a 53.

Aaron Burkey paced the Wildcats with a 45, followed by teammates Caius Drown (54), Joey Lewsader (57) and Drew Jackson (61).