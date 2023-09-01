FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Phillips' return lifts Kays; Kohl takes sole possession of B-B wins record

(6A-4)Kankakee 7, (6A-7)Washington 3

Tony Phillips scored the game’s only score on a 96-yard kickoff return to help lead the Kays to a four-point win over Washington and had a team-high 11 carries for 39 yards. Jakell Hill had seven carries for 76 yards. Larenz Walters was 4-for-12 passing for 44 yards and added 48 rushing yards on seven carries. Keyandre White had three catches for 30 yards.

Kankakee (2-0) will host Thornridge at 7 p.m. Friday.

(7A-RV)Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Thornwood 0

The Boilermakers gave head coach Mike Kohl career win No. 68, which put him in sole possession of the program’s all-time wins record. Ethan Kohl went 10-for-12 passing for 156 yards and four touchdowns on the evening, with 73 yards and two of those touchdowns to Tyran Bender.

Gavin Kohl had five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown and Luke Allen caught a 30-yard touchdown. Marquise Aaron ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Kevonte Sutton added 29 yards and a score on five carries.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-0) will host Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Wisc.) at 6 p.m. Friday.

(3A-9)Wilmington 31, (1A-RV)Aurora Christian 7

Wilmington jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead before claiming a 24-point victory to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Kyle Farrell led the Wildcats with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Jake Castle totaled 20 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Rink had 10 rushing yards and a touchdown. Braeden Anderson chipped in 48 rushing yards on seven rush attempts.

Wilmington (1-1) will host Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coal City 41, Canton 0

Landin Benson ran wild, totaling 255 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to help lead the Coalers’ offense. Gavin Capenter added three carries for 64 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Nicholas Zander Meents completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for 30 yards. Creide Skubic contributed a 51-yard pick-six and Tanner Phillips had a team-high 11 total tackles.

Coal City (1-1) will host Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.

Johnsburg 40, (3A-6)Reed-Custer 37

Reed-Custer outscored Johnsburg 30-26 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to earn the come-from-behind victory. Jacob Reardon completed 7-of-12 pass attempts for 130 yards and three touchdowns to help pace the Comets. Rex Pfeifer had 19 carries for 181 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run.

Landen Robinson hauled in four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Eggleston had a nine-yard touchdown catch. Travis Bohac chipped in a four-yard touchdown run as well as a 15-yard touchdown reception. Reed-Custer (1-1) will host Peotone (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Iroquois West 42, Watseka 0

Christian Gaytan totaled 207 yards and a touchdown on 13 rush attempts to help lead the Raiders. Izayah Hargett added 47 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries. CJ Perzee completed 6-of-9 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Dean Clendenen grabbed five receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Beau Howe had a 37-yard reception.

Iroquois West (1-1) will host Salt Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.

No individual stats were available for the Warriors. Watseka (1-1) will travel to Oakwood at 7 p.m. Friday.

Plano 29, Manteno 0

Plano held Manteno to just 99 yards of total offense in its shutout loss. Niko Akiyama paced the Panthers with 35 rushing yards off 11 carries. Connor Harrod completed 5-of-17 pass attempts for 35 yards and an interception. Harrod also had nine rushing yards on four attempts. Kai Pon had nine carries for 16 yards. Peyton Chandler had two receptions for a team-high 33 receiving yards.

Manteno (0-2) will host Herscher (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 42, Hiawatha 14 (Saturday)

Gavin Schunke and Caleb Clutteur hooked up for a touchdown apiece in each of the four quarters in Saturday’s Bearcats victory. The four touchdowns totaled 116 yards and were all four of Clutteur’s receptions on the day. Schunke totaled five touchdown passes and 208 yards on 5-of-10 passing.

Ethan Tuttle hauled in Schunke’s other touchdown and totaled three receptions for 61 yards. Jream Renteria had a 31-yard catch. Tyler Neukomm had 96 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries as the Bearcats totaled 196 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

Milford-Cissna Park (1-1) will visit Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at 7 p.m. Friday.