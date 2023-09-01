FOOTBALL: Mac throws last punch in slugfest with Herscher

HERSCHER — After growing up in the middle of the Chicago Catholic League as both a player and assistant coach at St. Laurence, first-year Bishop McNamara coach Bob Kelly was clueless as to why he was immediately bombarded with messages concerning how important the Fightin’ Irish’s Week 2 matchup at Herscher was going to be.

But as he got to Kankakee and learned the history of what was once perhaps the area’s fiercest rivalry before dying down in the 1980s, he understood why it was so important to win the first regular season between the two Kankakee County schools since 1980, something the Fightin’ Irish accomplished when Karter Krutsinger’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Parker Wolf near the end of the third gave them a 14-7 lead. They went on to win the game by that score on the road at Seebach Stadium Friday night.

“It’s just incredible,” Kelly said. “I give our guys an unbelievable amount of credit — coaches, the guys, everyone gave their all tonight.

“It’s definitely a night I’ll never forget and I hope for these kids it’s the same thing.”

After a McNamara punt, the Irish got the first big play of the night when Ian Irps picked a Tanner Jones pass off at the Herscher 40-yard line just under four minutes into the game. They got another big play on the ensuing snap, when Jaydon Wright hurdled a pair of would-be tacklers on his way to a 36-yard run to the Herscher 4-yard line.

But the Minnesota commit and top two-way dog for McNamara stayed down after the play with what initially appeared to be a significant lower-leg injury as he attempted to sprawl into the endzone before he went out of bounds.

But just two plays later, Wright hobbled onto the field for a 1-yard score on 3rd-and-goal to give the visitors a 7-0 lead with 6:42 left on the first-quarter clock.

Wright was in-and-out all night, serving largely as an offensive decoy for the rest of the first half and sparingly seeing the field defensively all game. But seeing the strength in teammate Liam McGrath, whose brother, Graham, died less than two weeks before his 20th birthday in a boating accident in Florida last week, helped give Wright the strength he needed to find in himself.

“There was nothing in this world that could keep me off the field,” Wright said. “I love the game, I love my teammates and I had to come out and do it for Liam McGrath.

“I knew he was coming later and I knew I couldn’t give up for him.”

The Tigers responded just before the half, when quarterback Tanner Jones’ 4-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7 with 1:21 left in the half.

The score remained that way for roughly a quarter of game time, until the Irish got a big play from both Krutsinger and Wolf, something that became a common theme as the game wore on.

On a 2nd-and-9 from the Herscher 27-yard line, Krutsinger found Wolf streaking down the field out of the slot and placed one in his senior wide receiver’s bread basket to give the Irish the go-ahead score with 18 seconds left in the third.

“It’s a play we run all the time,” Wolf said. “They usually don’t throw it to me [on that play], but Karter saw me over the top, and said he only saw my hand, but he threw it.”

Krutsinger, a sophomore who was sidelined for essentially the entire season last year with an injury, completed 12-of-16 passes for 133 yards and the eventual game-winner, as well as joining Wolf on an Irish defense that surrendered just one touchdown and picked up a pair of red zone stops.

“Karter battled for the quarterback job all summer and into camp,” Kelly said. “His resiliency all fall and this summer was unbelievable.

“We haven’t gotten him many reps on defense obviously, trying to keep the quarterback off that side of the ball, but I told him we were gonna need him on defense tonight and you’re gonna have to give us your all, and he did.”

Krutsinger picked Jones off in the endzone near the end of the first half and combined with Drew Lowenstrom for a third-down sack that took the Tigers out of the redzone and precluded a Dom Panozzo sack on fourth down with seven minutes remaining.

And while Wright was able to make his way onto the field for some key snaps in the backfield, including a third-down and fourth-down conversion apiece in the second half, Wolf found himself thrust into a much larger role as Wright became a decoy as much as he was a bellcow with his injury.

A classmate of Wright, who has garnered serious national recruiting attention for all four years of his high school career, Wolf has flown a bit under the radar playing second fiddle offensively, but Kelly said that fans got to see what the speedy receiver and defensive back is capable of Friday.

“He’s an unbelievable young man; he was there all offseason long, he’s a captain, a leader, a stud on our defense that never gets noticed,” Kelly said. “It’s gonna be one hell of a fun time on the back end of the season for [Wolf and Wright].”

The Tigers did get one more crack at it from the Mac 42-yard line with 4:22 remaining, but Irps was the first to fall on an errant snap near midfield with 2:49 on the clock and then caught a 20-yard pass on a 3rd-and-10 to allow the Irish to run out the remaining time.

Irps may just be a sophomore who was barely out of kindergarten the last time the two rivals met in football, a 21-18 Class 4A playoff game the Tigers won and was decades away from birth before the last regular season meeting, but he fully understood what Friday’s win meant.

“I think this game means more than the average game because I know so many people, back through the 1900s [who played in the rivalry], and the last time we played them we lost in the crosstown rivalry,” Irps said. “It was a great opportunity to establish ourselves back into it.”

While the Tigers came up a score short, it wasn’t for lack of effort, something second-year head coach Mike Mosier was sure to notice when he credited the defense for its best effort since he took over and was in awe of the growing offensive system being developed by former Tiger quarterbacks-turned-assistant coaches, Tyler Jarnagin and Tyler Jones.

“I told the boys they earned everyone’s respect,” Mosier said. “The talk all week was we were gonna lose by 50 points, and to lose by seven to a good team, you can’t complain.

“It stings now for them, but they understand it’s conference play now.”

And as the longstanding gridiron rivalry renewed for the first of at least two installments, with next year scheduled to take place at McNamara, Mosier knows how big of a night Friday was for not only the two programs playing, but for Kankakee County prep sports.

“It was an awesome night, an electric atmosphere on both sides,” Mosier said. “It was everything a renewed rivalry should look like.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wright tallied 77 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Krutsinger added 24 yards on three carries to his 133 passing yards and touchdown on 12-for-16 passing. Wolf had five catches for 55 yards and a score, a pick and half a sack. Julius May had three catches for 32 yards and broke up a would-be Herscher touchdown to Logan Morrow in the first quarter. Panozzo had a sack and additional tackle for loss. Lowenstrom added a tackle for loss in addition to his half sack.

Tigers sophomore Alek Draper was sensational in defeat, leading Herscher with 118 yards on 22 carries. Kenneth Royal added 23 yards on seven attempts. Tanner Jones was 5-for-11 for 50 yards and ran for a touchdown. Morrow had two catches for 25 yards and recovered a fumble on offense as well. Dylan Tobey, Quinten Strahan and Bennett Crane each had two tackles for loss.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers begin Illinois Central Eight Conference play at Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday. McNamara will play its first-ever game as charters of the new Chicagoland Christian Conference at home against Marian Central Catholic at 2 p.m. Saturday.