CROSS COUNTRY: Multiple area cross country teams kick off season with Irish Conditioner

KANKAKEE — Coming into Labor Day weekend, which marks the start of the seasonal transition, multiple area schools have begun to ramp up their cross country season as teams get ready for the first full month of competition next month.

In order to help prepare for the lengthly schedules that lie ahead, nine girls teams and 13 boys teams, including seven area girls teams and 11 boys teams, gathered at Kankakee Community College for Bishop McNamara’s annual Irish Conditioner cross country meet Wednesday afternoon.

“We like to start the year off with this race because it kind of cuts the pressure off the individual runners,” Fightin’ Irish head coach Haven Provost said. “At the Irish Conditioner, the runners know if they don’t have a great race their partner may be able to help them out and so that’s why we like hosting this meet.”

In contrast to normally scheduled cross country meets, the conditioner is an annual event hosted by Bishop McNamara in which runners race in pairs in a relay-style format for a 4-mile race. It’s the only race of the season where runners pass a baton to their partner after running in 1-mile intervals.

It’s a completely different format than a typical cross country meet, where runners compete individually on a 3-mile course.

On the girls side, this year’s overall winners were none other than Chicago Christian with 15 team points and Herscher on the boys side with 13 team points, which was good enough to edge second-place finisher Bradley-Bourbonnais by two points.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better to start the season,” Tigers head boys coach Rob Grosso said. “I kind of had that feeling all week that the boys were ready to go...the training has just been so consistent all summer long and so it was good to start the season off like we did.”

<strong>Herscher duo claims first overall in boys race</strong>

This year’s boys race came down to a pair of partners between Bradley-Bourbonnais — senior Jeremiah Lanum and sophomore Blake Cirar — and Herscher — junior Brayden Shepard and freshman Jackson Kruse — who each ended up trading places between first and second place during the final three legs of the race.

Heading into the third leg of the race Kruse positioned his team to have a slim lead on the Boilermakers’ duo before Lanum eventually managed to overtake Shepard for the lead during their second and final mile interval, setting up for a two-way clash between Cirar and Kruse for the gold on the final leg.

Cirar led the pack heading into the final leg of the boys race with Kruse following in a close second, but throughout the final leg the Tigers’ freshman ultimately came out on top by around 10 seconds, finishing the race with a first-place time of 19 minutes and 55.94 seconds.

“I’m really happy with our time and so I’m proud,” Kruse said. “[Brayden] Shepard ran a really good race too and so it really just came down to last mile.

“I was tired, but I had the mindset of winning it and so I just went for it.”

Kruse’s win marked the first overall victory of his career in his first-ever high school competition after a productive middle school cross country career that resulted in placing seventh (4:50, 8th grade) and sixth (5:13, 7th grade) overall at IESA Class 3A State over the past two years at Limestone Middle School.

Having started his high school varsity career 1-for-1 in individual wins, the potential freshman phenom has only gained more confidence as he begins his varsity journey competing for one of the area’s top cross country teams over the last couple of seasons.

“I’m supper happy to start my high school career off with a victory,” Kruse said. “I’m excited to be apart of this team and I think this may be a foreshadow of what’s to come for my career.”

<strong>McNamara’s Martinez, Storer earn best area finish in girls race</strong>

Much like the past two Irish Conditioner’s where Morris won the individual girls race, this year’s conditioner marked the third-straight year that a non-area pairing took home the gold after Chicago Christian’s dynamic duo of Kihra Moes and Grace Mullin claimed first place with a time of 22 minutes and 53.41 seconds following their ability to pass Morris’ top duo during the final two laps.

With Morris coming in a distant second place, it left local teams Beecher and Bishop McNamara to battle it out for the bronze.

The Bobcats held a slim lead over the Fightin’ Irish for third after the first lap, but Bishop McNamara’s top returning runner, senior Evita Martinez, managed to close the gap and overtake Beecher for third place in the second and final leg of the race, leaving her and her junior partner Emily Storer to claim third overall with a time of 24 minutes and 47.03 seconds.

“I think Storer and I did good,” Martinez said of her team’s third-place finish. “Yesterday, we had a time trial and that did not go so well, but today we definitely did better.”

Girls team scores 1. Chicago Christian, 15 2. Morris, 22 3. Herscher, 28 4. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 32 5. Bishop McNamara, 36 6. Beecher, 45

Boys team scores 1. Herscher, 13 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 15 3. Morris, 31 4. Manteno, 35 5. Chicago Christian, 40 6. Kankakee, 51

1. Chicago Christian, 15

2. Morris, 22

3. Herscher, 28

4. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 32

5. Bishop McNamara, 36

6. Beecher, 45

1. Herscher, 13

2. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 15

3. Morris, 31

4. Manteno, 35

5. Chicago Christian, 40

6. Kankakee, 51