Herscher finishes football and soccer field turf installation; four more projects to go

When it comes to athletics and their facilities, there are minor upgrades or tweaks, and then there are complete makeovers.

For Herscher High School, thanks to approval from its board earlier this year, the Tigers have begun a complete overhaul of their athletic facilities, starting with the football and soccer programs.

Earlier this week, Herscher completed the first of five projects by installing a brand-new artificial turf football field, estimated at $1 million. The Tigers will break it in during their highly touted nonconference home football game against Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. Friday at Seebach Stadium.

The football field is only the beginning, as Herscher now will shift its focus to building new turf fields for its baseball and softball programs, as well as building new concessions stands and a bus garage, all of which should be completed by the end of this school year.

“I think it’s going to be spectacular once it’s all done,” Herscher Superintendent Richard S. Decman said. “I honestly think that we are going to have — if not the best facility — definitely one of the premier facilities within the entire area and maybe even in the entire state.

“I think it’s going to be a major attractor for people to come to our schools. … We are trying to update all of our facilities to make ourselves attractive for folks who want to move into our area.”

The estimated costs for all five projects built by Byrne & Jones Construction (turf fields) and Johnson-Downs Construction (concession stands and bus garage) are about $8 million in total — about $1 million on the football and soccer field, just under $2 million on the baseball and softball fields, about $2 million for the concessions stands and the remainder for the bus garage.

The school’s decision to finally revamp its facilities in 2023-24 after many on-and-off talks during the past seven years was in large part because of the personal replacement property tax fund it’s built up during the years, especially during the past two years.

“A lot of the money is coming from fund balance that we’ve been able to save over the years,” Decman said. “We are a large recipient of the corporate personal replacement property tax, and percentagewise, in Kankakee County, we probably get the most money per student by far … and so the last couple of years, the PPRT has been three to four times as much as we normally get … so, that’s paying for a large portion of these projects.”

Herscher athletic director Todd Schwarzkopf said as much as this will benefit the school’s football, soccer, baseball and softball programs, the new fields also will benefit the community as a whole, some of which include the school’s band and other schools in the district — Limestone Middle School, Herscher Intermediate School and Bonfield Grade School.

“It’s not just for sports,” Schwarzkopf said. “It gives our whole school the ability to come out here and use it. … It’s a win-win for everybody.”

With the new turf football and soccer field finally installed after beginning demolition in late April, many spectators will see the new field for the first time when the Tigers try to earn their first win of the season against the Fightin’ Irish on Friday in a renewal of one of the area’s most heated rivalries — just the second meeting between the two on a football field in the past 35 years.

“I think it’s a great thing, and I think most people have been receptive to it,” Schwarzkopf said of the school’s projects. “I think there will be a huge crowd on Friday not only for the game but people who are curious to see how it looks.”

The transition from grass to turf will prove to be beneficial in order to keep its home sports schedules as similar to its opening schedules without cancellations. Unless there is a severe rainstorm or heat wave, all of Herscher’s outdoor sports should be able to continue as regularly scheduled going forward, with limited cancellations or reschedules.