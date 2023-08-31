GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mistake-free Mac fends off Kankakee in All-City tilt

KANKAKEE — Thanks to some of the familiar names on either side of the net, whether it be Kankakee seniors like Nikkel Johnson, Breanna Lamie, Na’Kyrah Cooks and Mikyla Lawrence or the four-year seasoned seniors on Bishop McNamara such as Ana Darr, Lillee Nugent and Mackenzie McCammon, the anticipation that built up ahead of Wednesday’s All-City girls volleyball match between the Fightin’ Irish and host Kays rose to a level not seen since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And thanks to an early surge and consistently disciplined night on the court, it was visiting McNamara who earned the rivalry win on the road with a 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) victory.

“It comes down to who takes care of the ball more — we just have to take care of our side and we’ll be fine,” McNamara coach Ryan Thomas said. “All of our hitters can hit the ball well, the winning and losing just comes down to who makes less mistakes.”

The Irish improved to 6-0 and won the first leg of this year’s All-City competition while the Kays slipped just below the %.500 mark at 2-3 in a match that head coach Dennis Pommier saw his team fall behind in early thanks to a few service errors that paired with a strong McNamara block, putting the Kays behind by as many as a dozen points in the first set.

“Mac didn’t make many mistakes and we struggled serving early, which was big,” Pommier said. “… We can’t say we were over-pumped up, we just made simple mistakes and made more mistakes than Mac did.”

Just before a kill from Kate Dole wrapped up a 25-16 first-set win for McNamara, the Kays did spark a 5-1 rally and took some of that momentum into a second set that saw the teams deadlocked at 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 13 before the Irish gained enough separation to take home a 25-21 win in the second set.

The Irish received all 32 Kankakee serves without an error and had just three ball-handling errors in 65 attempts, confirming what both coaches saw in McNamara’s consistency. But when that consistency needed some playmaking to go with it, the Irish answered the call.

Darr led McNamara with nine kills from her spot in the middle, including a few early in the second set that kept the Irish in stride as they went back and forth with the hosts. As a former club and Kankakee teammate at the IESA level with a handful of Kays, Darr said she knew her and the Irish would have to play near-perfect volleyball to leave with a win.

“I used to go to Kankakee and played with these girls since fifth grade; I know [the Kays are] athletic, and bring it a lot and they’re always gonna be very scrappy,” Darr said. “You always have to walk into here not knowing what to expect, because they hustle and do a lot.”

Defensively, the Irish focused their attention on containing the Kays’ own standout at the net, Johnson. Thomas claimed that the Irish haven’t been the most consistent on the block despite their 6-0 start, but led by sophomore Journey Slone and her four blocks, they rose to the occasion Wednesday, something he thought helped throw the Kays off.

“Blocking stepped up today,” Thomas said. “It hasn’t been there always this year, but it stepped up today and it showed.”

With their win over the Kays, the Irish will have a chance to take the dethrone 10-time defending All-City champion Bradley-Bourbonnais on Wednesday, something Darr and her fellow four-year varsity teammates, Nugent and McCammon, have been dreaming of.

“It would be really nice this year to finally beat B-B,” Darr said. “I definitely think we have the potential this year to achieve it.”

The Kays will get their matchup with the Boilermakers first when they host them Tuesday. As they look to get back on track with almost the same group from last year’s undefeated Southland Athletic Conference champions, Pommier has immense belief in his team this season, one he thinks has already proven to be the most athletic bunch he’s had in nine years at Kankakee and one that could prove to be even more than that.

“Since I’ve been here it’s the best group of athletes that we’ve had,” Pommier said. “If the coach doesn’t screw it up and they stick together, they should be one of the best teams to ever come out of Kankakee High School.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Darr added four digs, a block and an assist to her team-high nine kills. Kenna Brosseau added five kills, three digs and an ace. Slone, Nugent and Dole had three kills apiece. McCammon led the Irish with 22 assists and Nugent had a team-high 10 digs.

Cooks had nine kills and three aces for the Kays. Lawrence had 15 assists and Lamie had 13 digs.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams will head to Champaign Saturday for the Centennial Charger Invite.