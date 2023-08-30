GAME OF THE WEEK: Bishop McNamara at Herscher

<strong>Bishop McNamara (0-1) at Herscher (0-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Fightin' Irish</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/DE Jaydon Wright, DE/TE Ian Irps

<strong>Fightin' Irish on offense: </strong>Wright scored all three McNamara touchdowns at Leo last Friday, two on the ground in the first quarter and a 90-yarder on a hook-and-ladder in the final seconds. There's no question he'll be the bellcow again on Friday, looking to help the Irish establish a physical presence early on. Irps caught half of quarterback Karter Krutsinger's completions last week and will not only be a focal point of the passing game, but will also join his five sophomore classmates on the offensive line to generate a push and create holes for Wright and the ground game.

<strong>Fightin' Irish on defense: </strong>Save for the Hail Mary on the last play of the game last week, the McNamara defense got itself together, allowing no touchdowns from the second quarter on until the fateful game-ender. The Tigers have some size and strength on their offensive line, but if Irps and Wright can both command extra help on the defensive edges, the Irish interior line and linebackers could get some opportunistic matchups to make plays right up the middle.

<strong>Tigers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> WR/CB Mason Roberts, TE/DE Dylan Tobey

<strong>Tigers on offense: </strong>Roberts, whose older brother, Jaxson, was on the other side of this rivalry, joined Jaxon Ruder as the pair of Tigers who caught touchdowns from quarterback Tanner Jones in last weekend's loss at Charleston, a pair of playmakers on the perimeter who both will look for opportunities in the air and potentially on the ground as well. Game flow had a lot to do with the Tigers only running it 10 times for 31 yards last week, but facing an Irish defense that appears to be solid in the front seven, it could be a second-straight week of Herscher looking to its pass game.

<strong>Tigers on defense: </strong>Just like the offense, the Tigers are strongest on the inside, and the defensive line could be the most important unit for either side in this tilt. Tobey puts his nose to the grindstone and sets the tone for the Tiger defese, and fellow defensive lineman Bennett Crane was all over the field with a team-high nine tackles. They know the Irish are going to do all they can to get Wright and the running game established, something that is easier said than done against the future Minnesota Golden Gopher.

<strong>Pick: </strong>The Tigers will be breaking in their new field turf in what should be a packed Seebach Stadium Friday. Both teams will be playing for bragging rights and an important win before conference play next week, but only one has a Big Ten recruit leading their backfield. <strong>Bishop McNamara 24, Herscher 13</strong>

