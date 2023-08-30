FOOTBALL: Week 2 Capsules

Kankakee (1-0) at Washington (1-0)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, DB Keyandre White

Preview: The Kays are riding high after a historic Week 1 win against Nazareth, the program’s first against a team ranked atop the IHSA AP Polls, and will now head south for a matchup of teams who entered the season ranked in Class 6A. Phillips, James “Dink” Stampley and quarterback Larenz Walters were an unstoppable three-headed monster out of the backfield last week, with Phillips showing that state champion sprinter speed is in full form. Senior DB Tyrone Kennedy Jr. had the game-sealing interception last week and has developed into a top-notch cornerback, and White, a St. Rita transfer who had a pick of his own, looks to be a great compliment in the secondary.

Pick: Kankakee 34, Washington 17

Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0) at Thornridge (0-1)

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR Luke Allen, RB Marquise Aaron

Preview: The Boilermakers had their offensive firepower on full display with a 49-point effort against Plainfield East last week. Quarterback Ethan Kohl was responsible for four of those touchdowns, throwing one to Allen and running three of his own. Aaron punched one in himself last week, and as evidenced by the team’s four total rushing touchdowns, he may get the chance to put at least one in the endzone Friday against a Thornridge defense reeling after a 49-6 loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division rivals, Andrew, last week.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Thornridge 13

Aurora Christian (1-0) at Wilmington (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Kyle Farrell, OL/LB Joe Allgood

Preview: The Wildcats scheduled themselves a pair of intriguing nonconference matchups to open the season, and after finding themselves on the wrong side of a one-score game at Seneca last week, the back half of that season start will come at home against a high-flying Aurora Christian offense. The ball control and clock management that comes with the Wildcats’ ground-and-pound style can help deflate the Eagles’ tempo and keep momentum on their side. Farrell went wild a week ago in the backfield and the Wildcats will need him to again to even themselves back at 1-1.

Pick: Wilmington 28, Aurora Christian 24

Reed-Custer (1-0) at Johnsburg (1-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Rex Pfeifer, OL/DL Matt Gereaux

Preview: The Comets picked up right where they left off by scoring at least 60 points against Elmwood Park for the third-straight first game of the year, but their road test at a perennially solid Johnsburg program figures to provide a much stiffer challenge. Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston and company made it a point to feed Pfeifer early and often last week, resulting in a five-score game on the ground. Being able to establish the run early again this week would give them a huge advantage on the road, something Gereaux will look to help with by creating holes up front, and also filling those holes on the defensive line.

Pick: Reed-Custer 27, Johnsburg 24

Canton (0-1) at Coal City (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Gavin Carpenter, WR/DB Jim Feeney

Preview: The Coalers took some lumps last week against Morris, but Week 2 will provide an opportunity to get back on the right foot before the gauntlet of Illinois Central Eight play begins next week. Feeney drew a team-high four targets last week, and while Landin Benson and the running game will always be how the Coalers want to primarily attack, if Feeney and the passing game can also come around this can be a very solid offense. Speaking of solid, Carpenter and the linebacking corps are as solid as can be and have a chance to prove that on Friday.

Pick: Coal City 34, Canton 14

Peotone (1-0) at Sandwich (1-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Players to watch: OL/DL Landen Hamm, RB/DB Chase Rivera

Preview: The Blue Devils rode Rivera and Jayden Rodriguez to a running clock victory that included an authoritative defensive shutout against Rantoul last week. They’ll face an Indians team this week that showed more signs of last year’s 9-0 JV team than signs of a program that didn’t have a varsity team last fall, and coach Tsiamas and Peotone are certainly aware of that. Both teams will look to establish a physical presence through their run-heavy approaches, making clock management and third-down conversions critical. But with the way Rivera and Rodriguez ran a week ago, the Blue Devils didn’t see many third downs.

Pick: Peotone 28, Sandwich 20

Plano (1-0) at Manteno (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Nolan Worobey, WR/DB Ashton Brazeau

Preview: The Panthers saw Sandwich’s physical style take its toll late when they were outscored 20-0 in the second half of last weekend’s road trip, something the home-field advantage could help them with as they hold their home opener against yet another former Interstate 8 Conference rival. Brazeau is one of several receivers out wide that sophomore quarterback Connor Harrod has at his disposal and the one who caught the team’s first touchdown of the season. Worobey will be focal on both sides of the ball, but especially defensively from his linebacker spot.

Pick: Plano 28, Manteno 23

Momence (1-0) at Central (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Momence — RB/DB Marchello Draine, WR/DB Brogan Halpin; Central — OL/DE Logan Fritz, RB/SS Derrek Rodriguez

Preview: Area football fans are treated to a double-feature of heated area rivalries this Friday, as the battle for the Comahawk till take place while Herscher is hosting McNamara. While the Comets have won the last five meetings between these two foes, Momence is the team entering play off of a win in which their quarterback, Erick Castillo, threw for north of 200 yards, more than half of those to Halpin, with Draine also eclipsing the century mark on the ground. The Comets struck first in a tough matchup at Bismarck-Henning when Rodriguez hit paydirt in the first, but their run game will need to stay stout for four quarters to keep up in what could become a shootout.

Pick: Momence 38, Central 33

Iroquois West (0-1) at Watseka (1-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Iroquois West — RB/LB Izayah Hargett, OL/LB Payton Tammen; Watseka — RB/DB Dennis Goodman, QB/LB Andrew Shoemaker

Preview: Another all-local matchup out of the Vermilion Valley Football Conference pits a pair of teams looking to stack up pivotal wins for the playoff hunt and yet another healthy local rivalry between these two former Sangamon Valley Conference foes. Goodman was efficient by taking two of his five carries to the endzone for the Warriors and could create a fearful one-two tandem with DaVincci Lane. The Raiders are looking to replace their backfield combo from last year, with Hargett looking early on to be one of those vital pieces in Gilman.

Pick: Iroquois West 21, Watseka 20

St. Anne (0-1) at Blue Ridge (0-1)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Players to watch: QB/LB Deion Fifer, RB/LB Quinton Thompsen

Preview: The Cardinals will search for the first win of their program’s return with a weeknight road trip. They’re down one of their top horses in Brandon Schoth, who went down early in last week’s game against Bushnell-Prairie City, a void on both sides of the ball Thompsen will try and help fill. Fifer was also a key linebacker a week ago and also flung two of the three touchdowns Chris Link caught. As the Cardinals get their competitive footing under them, the wins will begin to come. And if they can get some of that offensive success they found near the end of last week’s game a little earlier on this week, that win could come as soon as this week.

Pick: St. Anne 34, Blue Ridge 32

Hiawatha (0-1) at Milford-Cissna Park (0-1)

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Gavin Schunke, TE/LB Caleb Clutteur

Preview: The Bearcats find themselves in an unfamiliar position at 0-1, the first time the program has found itself winless into Week 2 since 2010. Coach Clint Schwartz has brought a largely new cast of characters to battle this fall, and while the expectations for the first-ever Illinois 8-Man Football Association State champions are still as high as they’ve been, some growing pains along the road are expected to come. As long as this year’s group continues going the right direction every week, the Bearcats will be a threat come November, and they could start putting the right foot forward this weekend.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 36, Hiawatha 20