ROUNDUP: Central boys soccer earn comeback win over Momence; St. Anne boys soccer tops Iroquois West

BOYS SOCCER

Central 5, Momence 3

Central trailed 2-1 at halftime before outscoring Momence 4-1 in the second half. Ethyn Bailey led the Comets with two scores. Quinn Smith added one goal and one assist. Kyle Gifford and Gianni Panozzo contributed one goal apiece.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

St. Anne 6, Iroquois West 2

Reece Curtis totaled two goals and one assist to help lead the Cardinals. Logan Tolly added two goals, which was one more goal than teammates Chris Adame and Erick Franco. Brigham Hays chipped in a team-high three assists.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Manteno 11, Grace Christian 1

Manteno totaled nine separate scorers in its win over Grace Christian. Gannon Adamson and Joe Mallaney collectively led the Panthers with two goals and one assist apiece. Gio Arrigo added two goals. Mikey Foster recorded one goal and one assist. Hugo Sanchez, Maddox Toepper, Kayden Budimir and Declin Stark had one goal apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Reed-Custer 5, Watseka 1

Reed-Custer held a 2-0 lead at halftime before cruising to a four-goal win over the Warriors. Johnny McLean, Jayden Bustos and Brady Shultz each had one goal and one assist to collectively lead the Comets. Lucas Walsh chipped in a team-high two assists. Mason Vasil and Tyler Compton had one goal apiece. Goalkeeper Josh Conger grabbed eight saves, which was three more saves than Vasil.

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Fisher 4, Bishop McNamara 0

Carter Levesque tallied 14 saves in net to help pace the Fightin’ Irish. Backup goalkeeper Juan Torres chipped in four saves.

BOYS GOLF

Grant Park 175, Wilmington 216, Reed-Custer 242

Trey Boecker claimed another medalist honors with a meet-low 37 to help lead the Dragons to victory. Evan Suprenant and Cade Lacer each carded 45s. Danny Nowak had a 48.

Aaron Burkey and Drew Jackson each shot 50s to collectively pace the Wildcats. Caius Drown shot a 55 and Joey Lewsader recorded a 61.

Kyle Highland fired a 46 to help pace the Comets. Hunter Baxter shot a 59, which was five strokes better than teammate Chandler Lowe. Logan Bean shot a 73.

Peotone 156, Southland Prep 255

Joe Hasse earned medalist honors with a 38 to help lead the Blue Devils. Mason Early fired a 39 and Jake Eaheart shot a 43. Travis Bush recorded a 46.

Beecher 161, Illinois Lutheran 177, St. Anne 229

Jack Hayhurst fired a 38 to help lead the Bobcats. Ben Anaclerio shot a personal-best 40. Jackson Reece finished with a 41 and Trevor Stout shot a 42.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Hoopeston 199, Schlarman 199, Milford 303

Hixon Lafond paced the Bearcats with a 62, followed by teammates Jace Boyer (69), Noah Brittenham (83) and Devon Davis (89).

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 175, Bolingbrook 243

Gabby Hubbs carded a 40 to help lead the Boilermakers. Kate Cailteux added a 42 and Danica Voss shot a 46. Madelyn Duchene tallied a 47.

Hoopeston 242, Milford 301

Gracie Gregory paced the Bearcats with a team-best 65. Madisyn Laffoon totaled a 70 and Molly Harms shot an 80. Sophie Newman carded an 86.

VOLLEYBALL

Milford 2, Peotone 1

Milford claimed a three-set (25-12, 21-25, 25-17) victory over Peotone to improve to 4-1 on the year. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 20 digs and 12 kills. Hunter Mowrey contributed 10 digs, 10 assists, six kills and five aces.

Mia Connolley paced the Blue Devils with nine kills and three points. Allie Werner added 13 points, three kills and one ace. Ashley Veltman tallied three kills and one block.

Beecher 2, Wilmington 1

Beecher claimed a 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 third-set tiebreaker victory over Wilmington to improve its record to 2-1 on the season. Ava Olson led the Bobcats with eight kills and five blocks. Mallory Berry recorded 15 setting assists and seven aces.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Iroquois West 2, Tri-Point 1

Iroquois West picked up a 25-10, 26-28, 25-21, three-set win over Tri-Point to improve to 3-1 on the season. Jessye Rodriguez and Ilyana Nambo collectively led the Raiders with 15 digs apiece. Kenzie Tammen chipped in five kills.

Prairie Central 2, Herscher 0

Herscher fell to Praire Central by a combined five points, losing 22-25, 23-25. Laney Rogers paced the Tigers with eight digs and two aces. Kennedi Huston had six kills and two aces. Izzie Mendell totaled nine assists, six kills and two blocks.

Lexington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

G-SW fell 25-22, 25-10, to Lexington to drop to 0-4 on the season. Maddie Olsen paced the Panthers with three kills, two digs, two aces and one block. Addison Fair added eight digs, four kills and one ace. Ava Schultz had nine assists, four digs and three kills.