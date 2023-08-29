BOYS SOCCER: Kays, Boilers deadlock in All-City draw

BRADLEY — In the highly anticipated annual All-City matchup, Bradley-Bourbonnais clashed with Kankakee in a boys soccer match that promised to be an intense showdown between local rivals. As the final whistle blew, both teams had to settle with a 1-1 draw, a score Kays coach Vinvent Mkhwanazi thought showed the competitiveness of the area’s soccer scope.

“This game shows that the quality of soccer in our area is definitely increasing from all ends,” said Kankakee coach Vincent Mkhwanazi. “Both teams worked hard all night and left it all on the field.

“You always want to win. We were hoping to get that result, but the boys gave it their all.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais, who moved to 1-3-1 on the season with the draw, came out with a lot of intensity and struck first, 25 minutes into the first half on a Matt Eubanks goal to put the Boilers up 1-0.

“Our goal coming in was to be aggressive and try to play a little higher up the field so we could win the ball and have a counter — I thought our guys won the ball pretty consistently,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Andy Stembridge. “Just outside the 18[-yard line], we were able to send it back in and Matt (Eubanks) was able to capitalize.”

The Boilers goal jolted Kankakee (1–0-1) back to life, a young team that was still finding their footing in just their second game of the season.

“We’re in a little bit of a weird rebuilding process right now; we’ve got some pieces we’re trying to fit because we lost some key pieces from last year,” Mkhwanazi said. “We’re trying to find our rhythm right now. We’re taking things step by step with this young group.

“They have a lot of heart, but it always boils back down to piecing everything together and building that chemistry. That’s what we’re working on right now.”

The Kays’ resilience paid off when Alexis “Pato” Cruz found the back of the net for a goal a handful of minutes later to deadlock the game at 1-1.

“I didn’t have any open passes to make, so I had to take the shot,” said Cruz. I just took the shot and it went in.

“I thought we played a lot better as the game went on. We didn’t start off the best, but I thought we finished strong.”

The game remained knotted up at 1-1 for the remainder of the first half and entire second half in a physical game where neither team wanted to end. As the referee blew the final whistle, there were mixed emotions, as both teams rued their missed opportunities while celebrating their resilience.

“Our kids brought it tonight. Our staple the last two years has been our effort. The kids never give up and they brought it again tonight,” Stembridge said. “It’s rewarding to see some improvements after playing two tough games Saturday in the heat and to see the hard work paying off.”

Despite coaching rival schools, Mkhwanazi and Stembridge have been close friends since they played soccer together at Olivet Nazarene University, something that makes the rivalry even sweeter for them.

“Playing intensely against Kankakee is always fun,” Stembridge said. “Coach Vinny and I are good friends and we like to go back and forth with each other. It’s a fun rivalry that we have.

“Last year was super intense and we knew coming into tonight we had to protect our home turf because Kankakee is a solid program. It was a great test for our program.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers wrap up All-City play when they host Bishop McNamara at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Kays will take part in this weekend’s Herscher Shootout.