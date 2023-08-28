WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: KCC spikes past Elgin in three-set sweep

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Cavaliers women’s volleyball team took on the Elgin Community College Spartans on Saturday morning, winning 3-0 in a match that hinted at just how strong the Lady Cavaliers will be this season.

After a hard-fought victory against Illinois Valley Community College on Thursday night, KCC came in wanting to continue its winning streak. A combined effort from Valorie Dagg and Drew Hosselton put the Cavaliers up by five early in the first set, before the Spartans fought back, scoring five points with little pause in between. KCC returned fire, scoring fifteen uninterrupted points to win the first set 25-5.

The second set started with a handful of errors by the Cavaliers, putting the Spartans in the lead by seven points early in the set. However, led by Dagg, Hosselton and Gianna Basile, KCC fought back, tying the set before a pair of points by Hosselton put the Cavaliers on top. Despite several attempts, Elgin was unable to continue their momentum, and KCC won a much more difficult second set 25-11.

The Cavaliers continued their winning ways in the third set, allowing the Spartans to score just 6 points. KCC started off in dominant fashion, scoring five consecutive points, including a point off a well-placed block by Basile and Dagg. The Spartans managed to interrupt the Cavaliers, scoring a single point, before KCC scored five continuous points. Basile had three aces in the Cavaliers’ next 12 points, before a block by Gabrielle Bradley closed out the final set with KCC on top 25-6.

KCC women’s volleyball coach Bailey White has spent plenty of time preparing her team for its early-season success.

“We practice at a level that is higher than other levels,” White said. “Individually, the goal is to play somewhere else, so I’ve tried to prepare them for that. Last year, they only won five games; this year, we’re already at two, so we’re halfway there.”

“We practice at a higher level to play at a higher level to reach regionals,” White added.

On the court, Hosselton, a former Manteno high school standout, echoed the same mentality: Every game counts; every improvement matters.

“I thought we had a rough start,” Hosselton said. “We knew they were a little weaker than the previous teams that we’ve played, so we just wanted to get it done as quick as we could.”

“We got better and pulled it together,” Hosselton added.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cavaliers (2-0) look to increase their season record to 3-0 and score their first away victory of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday, when they play Kishwaukee College.