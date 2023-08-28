ROUNDUP: Wilmington volleyball wins first-ever Wilmington Invitational

Saturday

High school VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington Invitational

Wilmington 2, Morris 1

After defeating Lisle (25-11, 25-11), Plano (25-17, 25-13) and Oak Forest (21-25, 25-20, 16-14) in pool play, Wilmington claimed a 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, third-set tiebreaker victory against Morris to win the tournament championship.

Emma Grace Strong led the Wildcats with 56 assists, 15 digs, five aces and four kills during the tournament. Rachel Smith added 32 digs, 19 kills, 13 blocks and four aces. Lexi Liaromatis contributed 41 digs, 22 serve-receive passes, five aces and three assists. Both Strong and Smith were named to the All-Tournament team.

Chicago Christian Knight Invite

Herscher went 0-2 in pool play with losses to Aurora Central Catholic (10-25, 25-19, 4-15) and Andrew (25-22, 15-25, 9-15) on Friday. On Saturday, the Tigers bounced back to beat Yorkville Christian (25-22, 25-15) before dropping to Reavis (18-25, 13-25) to place 10th in the tournament.

Kennedi Huston paced the Tigers with 28 kills, 24 assists and 16 digs and was named to the All-Tournament Second Team. Isabella Mendell had 19 kills and 26 assists. Laney Rogers tallied 24 digs, and Sophie Howard had 14 digs and eight aces.