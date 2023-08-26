Longtime area track, cross country coach Rebello dies

Mike Rebello, who turned St. Anne into a track and cross country powerhouse and coached for five decades, has died. He was 84.

Rebello coached in the Kankakee area from 1965-1995, enjoying his greatest success at St. Anne and also working at Momence. The Cardinals won the IHSA Class A boys track title in 1982 and also earned trophies in 1978 (third), 1983 (second) and 1985 (third).

“I guess I would say my dad was just a crusading dynamo at St. Anne High School,” said his son, Rick. “I think these kids felt like he had their back. He expected them to compete at the highest level they could compete at.”

It was a golden age for track and cross country in what was then the Kankakee Valley Conference, which featured several other powerhouses in Beecher, Manteno and Herscher.

St. Anne was as good as any of them, and as good as any program in the state, in spite of a small enrollment and less-than-adequate facilities.

Like many small schools in that era, the Cardinals ran on a cinder track.

“The track at St. Anne High School was horrendous,” Rick Rebello said. “For summer work, we sifted like gold (miners) to get rid of the rocks.”

Ken Kiipp, who coached at Manteno in those years before moving on to a long career at Bishop McNamara, remembers Rebello as a friend, a mentor and a teacher.

“It’s such a great loss,” Klipp said. “He meant a lot to me in many different ways. Just the best technical (track) coach I’ve ever known in my life. ... He taught me how to do it with character and integrity.”

Klipp noted that the Cardinals set a state record in the mile (later 1,600-meter) relay in the 1970s that stood until 2010. Plus, Rebello developed elite athletes across the board — distance runners, sprinters, hurdlers, pole vaulters, you name it.

And Rebello was always generous about sharing his knowledge, with Klipp remembering his willingness to come assist him with his jumpers at McNamara.

Rebello moved to Colorado for a couple years in the mid-1990s before returning to the St. Louis area, where he grew up and spent his later years. He was an assistant coach at St. Louis Priory School from 1996 to 2017. His stint there included being part of a state cross-country title team in 2004.

Klipp and Rebello stayed in touch over the years and Klipp recalls Rebello’s stories about his other jobs. That included delivering flowers to celebrities such as track star Jackie Joyner-Kersee and broadcaster Bob Costas.

But in the end, Rebello was a coach through and through.

“He just loved young people so much,” Rick Rebello said.