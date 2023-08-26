FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McNamara falls on Hail Marry to Leo; Wilmington drops road opener to Seneca

FRIDAY

Leo 20, (2A-RV) Bishop Mac 19

Bishop McNamara scored on a hook-and-ladder that resulted in Jaydon Wright scoring a 90-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left to take a 19-14 lead on the road. But after an illegal hands to the face penalty as time expired gave Leo an untimed down, the Tigers successfully converted a Hail Mary from 35 yards out on a tipped pass in the endzone.

Wright had 62 rushing yards and two first-quarter rushing touchdowns on 11 carries offensively and 15½ tackles, including two sacks, defensively. His 90-yard touchdown reception came on a pass that originally was delivered to Coen Demack. Karter Krutsinger was 4-for-17 for 138 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ian Irps had a pair of catches for 38 yards, and Richie Darr had a 10-yard reception.

The Fightin’ Irish (0-1) will travel to Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday.

(2A-8) Seneca 27, (3A-5) Wilmington 21

Seneca outscored Wilmington 6-0 in the final quarter to help claim a six-point victory. Kyle Farrell paced the Wildcats with 171 yards and three touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts. Jake Castle added 34 yards off seven carries. Cade McCubbin totaled a team-high seven tackles.

Wilmington (0-1) will host Aurora Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4A-9) Reed-Custer 63, Elmwood Park 14

Rex Pfeifer totaled five rushing touchdowns and 93 yards off 14 carries to help lead the Comets’ offense. Jacob Reardon completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 56 yards and added 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground off six carries. Landen Robinson had four carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. Kris Budick chipped in 21 yards and a score off four carries on the ground. Collin Monroe had a 46-yard reception.

Reed-Custer (1-0) will travel to Johnsburg at 7 p.m. Friday.

Peotone 53, Rantoul 6

Peotone dominated Rantoul by the tune of 47 points to kick off its season with a win. Chase Rivera totaled three touchdowns and 80 rushing yards on seven carries to lead the Blue Devils. Jayden Rodriguez added 162 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Rorey Hart grabbed three receptions for 89 yards and a score. Ruben Velasco completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 89 yards and a score. Chris Pagliarulo paced the defense with 10 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss.

Peotone (1-0) will travel to Sandwich at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

(4A-4) Morris 43, (4A-8) Coal City 3

Landin Benson totaled 23 rushing yards off 13 carries to pace the Coalers. Gavin Carpenter and Creide Skubic each totaled 14 total tackles on defense.

Coal City (0-1) will host Canton at 7 p.m. Friday.

Momence 28, Oakwood 21

Momence opened the season with a seven-point win against Oakwood to improve to 1-0 on the season. Erick Castillo competed 14-of-22 pass attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Momence. Terence Autman had 28 rushing yards off six carries, including a 13-yard touchdown run. Brogan Halpin hauled in 110 receiving yards, including a 71-yard touchdown reception. Marchello Draine tallied 127 rushing yards and a score on 12 attempts. Easton Newberry chipped in a 29-yard touchdown reception.

Momence (1-0) will travel to Central at 7 p.m. Friday.

Watseka 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Watseka opened the season with a dominant shutout win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Dennis Goodman led the Warriors with 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries. DaVincci Lane added a team-high 121 rushing yards and a score off six attempts. Andrew Shoemaker completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 84 yards to go along with eight rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. Austin Morris had a 46-yard reception.

Watseka (1-0) will host Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Friday.

Charleston 42, Herscher 13

Herscher dropped its road opener to Charleston. No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Herscher (0-1) will host Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hoopeston 10, Iroquois West 6

Iroquois West lost its home opener to Hoopeston. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Iroquois West (0-1) will travel to Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday.

SATURDAY

(2A-6) Bismarck-Henning 56, Central 14

The Comets broke the ice with a 1-yard Derek Rodriguez touchdown run to take an 8-0 first-quarter lead, but the Blue Devils responded with 35 straight points to put Central at 0-1.

Aidan Podowicz went 11-for-16 for 61 yards in the air and added 48 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Rodriguez had 17 carries for 29 yards and a score.

The Comets host Momence at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sandwich 34, Manteno 14

The Panthers struck first when Ashton Brazeu hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch, but Sandwich’s ground attack proved too much to overcome, running for 360 yards and five touchdowns as a team. Austin Valdez also scored for Manteno, a 57-yard third-quarter touchdown.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers, who host Plano at 7 p.m. Friday.

Martinsville 22, Milford-Cissna Park 14

A 1-yard Tyler Neukomm touchdown gave the Bearcats an early lead before the teams became deadlocked at 14 by the fourth quarter, when the visitors scored a rushing touchdown from inside 3 yards for the go-ahead score.

Neukomm tallied 49 yards and a touchdown in 11 carries and added a pair of catches for 49 yards. Gavin Schunke went 4-for-12 for 61 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Clutteur had a 7-yard touchdown catch.

The Bearcats host Hiawatha at 1 p.m. Saturday.