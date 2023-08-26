FOOTBALL: Kohl ties Bundy for program wins record in Boilers' rout of Plainfield East

BRADLEY — Ethan Kohl, the area’s reigning passing leader, picked up where he left off last year, accounting for the Boilers’ first four touchdowns in a 49-20 season-opening win against Plainfield East at home Friday night. Kohl finished 16-for-23 passing for 238 yards and one touchdown and rushed four times for 15 yards and three scores on the ground in a win that gave his father, Boilers’ head coach Mike Kohl, a magical win.

With Friday night’s win, Mike Kohl tied his predecessor, Craig Bundy, for the most wins in program history with 67. Bundy, a member of the upcoming Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, went 67-68 at the helm in 14 years and qualified for the playoffs a total of eight times, including seven of his final eight years as head coach. Coach Kohl just started his 13th season as head coach and now has a record of 67-50 overall at Bradley-Bourbonnais, with six playoff appearances.

“I learned so much from [Bundy] — our practice plans are still structured the same as when he coached here,” Mike Kohl said. “He’s taught me a lot and to be able to match him in wins means a lot.

“I’ve been here for a long time, and the longer you’re around, the more games you get to win,” he added. “I’ve been very blessed to have a great staff; I’m surrounded by good guys, and Coach Bundy was one of those good guys [who] taught me everything — it gives me goosebumps to know we’re even with wins.”

The Boilers put together an 11-play, 68-yard drive to open the season, running it six times and throwing it five before Ethan Kohl scored on a quarterback sneak up the middle to make the score 7-0 with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, with wideout Luke Allen catching a 15-yard pass on 4th-and-10 from the Bengals’ 16-yard line to set up the touchdown one play later.

Two possessions later, the Boilers put together a seven-play, 76-yard drive that set up another touchdown run from Ethan Kohl, this time from 11 yards out to make the score 14-0 with 9:40 left in the first half. Ethan Kohl connected with tight end Calvin Kohl on a 25-yard pass the play before to put the Boilers in the red zone.

On the ensuing drive, the Bengals turned the ball over on downs on their own 25-yard line, resulting in a short field for the Boilers that would be capped off by Ethan Kohl’s third rushing touchdown of the night to make the score 21-0 with 6:18 left in the first half.

“Our offensive line did a great job tonight. Those touchdown runs are all a credit to them,” Ethan Kohl said. “We don’t score those up the middle without a big push up front.”

After baiting the defense with short passes and runs, Ethan Kohl tossed a 41-yard touchdown to Allen in stride down the sideline with 2:51 left in the half to stretch the lead to 28-0 heading into halftime.

“I heard he caught it with one hand after the play. I didn’t see it because I got hit as I threw it,” Ethan Kohl said. “I just heard the crowd go crazy. It was awesome.”

The Boilers scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions in the first half, throwing for 202 yards and rushing for 85.

“I’m proud of our guys; we have a great senior class. They led us tonight from the jump; it was 28-0 right from the get-go,” Mike Kohl said. “Credit the seniors for the fast start.”

Plainfield East capitalized off a Boiler lost fumble five minutes into the second half, setting up their first points of the game on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Brandon Parades to make the score 28-6.

On the next play, Tyran Bender outran the Bengals’ coverage to score an electric 96-yard kickoff return touchdown to give the Boilers the momentum back and a 35-6 advantage.

Senior running back Marquise Aaron scored from 6 yards out to extend the Boilers’ lead to 42-6 one minute into the fourth quarter. Aaron finished the game with 72 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards.

Parades threw a touchdown and ran for one more in the final six minutes to cut the lead to 42-20. The Bengals threatened once more late, but Ty Dangerfield Jr. ended the scoring threat with a pick six of his own to make the game’s final score of 49-20.

“We are starting 10 seniors on defense, and it’s been a while, since 2015, since we’ve done that,” Mike Kohl said. “Those guys played really aggressively tonight and forced some turnovers. I’m really proud of those guys.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allen finished with three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Kohl caught five passes for 48 yards. Calvin Kohl caught two passes for 32 yards. Bender caught three passes for 22 yards. Kenvontae Sutton ran for 27 yards on seven carries.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers are looking to get off to a 2-0 start when they travel to South Holland to play Thornwood at 7 p.m. Friday in nonconference action.