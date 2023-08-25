ROUNDUP: Cissna Park edges Kankakee, Grant Park in Timberwolf Tip-Off at Watseka

(Wednesday)

VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off (at Watseka)

Cissna Park 2, Kankakee 1

Cissna Park defeated Kankakee in three sets, 20-25, 25-17, 15-12. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with 10 kills and three aces. Ava Morrical added a team-high 26 assists and Josie Neukomm totaled nine digs. Addison Lucht contributed six kills.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Cissna Park 2, Grant Park 0

Cissna Park picked up a 25-1, 25-16, straight-set win over Grant Park. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with 10 kills and three aces. Josie Neukomm added nine digs and two blocks. Ava Morrical had 20 assists. Cissna Park will advance to the championship pool against Bishop McNamara at 2 p.m. and Watseka at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Watseka.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Kankakee 2, Grant Park 0

Kankakee claimed a 25-15, 25-15, two-set win over Grant Park. No individual stats were available for the Kays. Kankakee advanced to the second place pool against Milford at 10 a.m. and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Watseka.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Regular Season

Momence 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Momence edged Illinois Lutheran 25-23, 25-18, to win by a combined nine points.

Jesselle Joseph led Momence with four aces and eight assists. Lexi Hamann totaled 10 kills and two aces. Sydnee VanSwol chipped in 11 digs, four kills and one ace.

Seneca 2, Peotone 0

Peotone dropped to 0-2 with a 14-25, 28-30, two-set loss to Seneca. Allie Werner paced the Blue Devils with five kills, four digs and two points. Alexa Matichak contributed four kills and one block. Ashley Veltman tallied three blocks and two kills. Mia Connolley had two kills and two points.

(Thursday)

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off (at Watseka)

Grant Park 2, Central 1

Grant Park edged Central in three sets, winning 18-25, 25-13, 15-13. No individual stats were available for the Dragons or the Comets.

Fisher 2, Grant Park 1

Grant Park suffered a 25-22, 14-25, 15-9, third-set tiebreaker loss to Fisher. No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Fisher 2, Clifton 1

Central fell to Fisher 26-24, 22-25, 15-7. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Regular Season

Iroquois West 2, Tri-Point 0

Iroquois West improved to 2-1 with a 25-17, 25-17, straight-set win over Tri-Point. Kenzie Tammen led the Raiders with 11 kills and three solo blocks. Ilyana Nambo added nine digs.

Beecher 2, Crete-Monee 0

Beecher got off to a slow start before ultimately claiming a 25-23, 25-18, straight-set win over Crete-Monee. Mallory Berry led the Bobcats with a team-high 10 assists.

Trinity 2, Donovan 0

Trinity earned a 25-10, 25-13, two-set win over Donovan. Janice Jackson led the Eagles with eight kills. Libby Green contributed eight aces.

Wilmington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Wilmington claimed a 25-16, 25-15, win over G-SW. Molly Southhall led the Wildcats with nine kills, two digs, one block and one assist. Reese Van Duyne added seven kills and a dig. Emma Grace Strong tallied 19 assists, seven digs and five kills. Clara Smith chipped in 10 assists.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.