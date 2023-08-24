McNamara holding youth preseason boys basketball developmental camp

Bishop McNamara will be hosting a boys youth basketball camp for all sixth-through-eighth-grade boys within a 30-mile radius of the school for five days, beginning Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 8.

The camp will be held Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. All sessions will be from 6-7:30 p.m., except for a 4-5:30 p.m. session on Sept. 16.

Each session will be 90 minutes. The focus will be on fundamentals, drills to increase skill level and advanced offensive and defensive concepts during 3-on-3 play. The cost of the camp is $40.

To sign up and for more information, contact Alex Renchen at arenchen@bmcss.org.