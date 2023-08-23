ROUNDUP: Grant Park boys soccer edges St. Anne; Beecher boys soccer kick past Central

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 3, St. Anne 2

Grant Park opened the 2023 season with a victory against St. Anne. Ethan Rice, Luis Maldonado and Cole Overbeek each scored one goal to lead the Dragons. Rigo Venegas contributed an assist and goalkeeper Roosevelt Leon grabbed five saves.

Sebastian Martinez paced the Cardinals with one goal and one assist. Reece Curtis had a goal, and Erick Franco chipped in an assist.

Beecher 7, Central 0

Wences Baumgartner recorded a hat trick to lead the Bobcats to a 1-0 record. Miguel Corral added two goals, and Logan Wilkins totaled one score and two assists. Axel Avila chipped in one goal. Goalkeeper Brian Oldenburg hauled in two saves.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-off

Bishop McNamara 2, Milford 0

Bishop McNamara picked up a 25-16, 25-23 win against Milford. No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Hunter Mowrey paced the Bearcats with 13 digs and four kills. Anna McEwen contributed four kills, and Kami Muehling had nine assists.

Milford 2, Fisher 0

Milford claimed a 25-19, 25-7 straight-set win against Fisher. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with eight aces, seven digs and five kills. Hunter Mowrey added six kills, and Kami Muehling dished out 12 assists.

Bishop McNamara 2, Fisher, 0

Bishop McNamara earned a 25-9, 25-13, two-set victory against Fisher.

Regular Season

Grace Christian 2, Peotone 0

Grace Christian powered past Peotone with a 25-23, 31-29 two-set win. Angelina Larsen led the Crusaders with seven kills, three digs and one ace. Miranda Glenn added eight kills, three blocks, three digs and one ace. Natalie Dalton had seven digs and six kills.

Allie Werner paced the Blue Devils with seven points, nine digs and three kills. Mia Connolley tallied four digs, two points and five kills. Ashley Veltman chipped in nine points, two kills, two blocks and one ace.

Coal City 2, Plano 0

Coal City improved to 1-1 with a 25-12, 27-25 win against Plano. Aubrey Mellen led the Coalers with 13 setting assists, seven digs and three kills. Kayla Henline had 10 setting assists and one kill. Kenzi Henline totaled seven kills, two blocks and one dig. Emma Rodriguez chipped in four kills, five digs and one ace.

Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Beecher 0

Beecher opened its season with a 23-25, 14-25, defeat to Homewood-Flossmoor. Katie Jones paced the Bobcats with six kills and five digs.

Iroquois West 2, Donovan 0

Iroquois West claimed a 25-21, 25-20 straight-set win against Donovan. Ilyana Nambo led the Raiders with 11 digs and four aces. Ella Rhodes contributed 12 assists, and Kenzie Tammen had six kills.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Trinity 2, Momence 0

Trinity earned a 25-8, 25-20 straight-set win against Momence. No individual stats were available for the Eagles.

Lexi Hamann paced Momence with 15 digs, nine service points and three aces. Jaliyah Wright added three kills, and Lisa Moseley tallied eight serve receive digs.

Reed-Custer 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Reed-Custer picked up a 25-22, 25-23 two-set win against G-SW by a combined five points. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Addison Fair paced the Panthers with five digs, three kills and three aces. Eva Henderson poured in four digs, three kills and two aces. Olivia Siano and Aspen Lardi each had five digs.

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 169, Homewood-Flossmoor 185

Kate Cailteux earned medalist honors with a meet-low 39 to lead the Boilermakers. Gabby Hubbs and Danica Voss each shot 43s, and Madelyne Duchene carded a 44.

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 153, Manteno 207

Jack Hayhurst fired a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats. Noah Berry added a 38, which was one stroke better than teammate Andrew Hering. Jackson Reece shot a 39.

Logan Bukowski and Eric Eldridge collectively paced the Panthers with 49s, followed by teammates Ty Carlile and Landon Bukowski, who each recorded 55s.

GIRLS TENNIS

Schlarman 3, Watseka 2

Sarah Parsons claimed a singles-play victory to help pace the Warriors. Ava Swartz and Parsons added a win in No. 1 doubles play.