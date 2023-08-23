GAME OF THE WEEK: Nazareth at Kankakee

<strong>Nazareth (0-0) at Kankakee (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> OT Marques Easley, QB Larenz Walters

<strong>Kays on offense:</strong> The Kays move on from one offensive-minded head coach to another, as Miles Osei officially begins is Kankakee tenure Friday after Derek Hart led the program to a 34-8 record during the past three seasons. Osei knows he has a ton of different playmakers who Walters can get the ball to via the air or hand it off to, or he even could keep the pigskin himself for chunk gains. The Roadrunners boast one of the toughest defensive fronts the Kays will face all season, particularly the matchup between Easley at left tackle and four-star Nazareth defensive end Gabe Kaminski. If the line can give Walters and the skill players the sliver of a second they'll need to find green, the Kays can have a big night.

<strong>Kays on defense:</strong> Last year's defensive showing in the 2-0 Nazareth win between these two teams to open the season was as solid as any defense in the state had against the Roadrunners in 2022, and a lot of those defenders are back, including a handful of playmaking linebackers who are led by senior Kennarius Chandler. Jyaire and Naz Hill leave behind a pair of galactic holes to try to patch up in the secondary, but senior defensive back Tyrone Kennedy Jr. became one of the area's most premier DBs by the end of last year and will relish the opportunity to lead this year's high-flying secondary.

<strong>Roadrunners</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB Logan Malachuk, DE/TE Gabe Kaminski

<strong>Roadrunners on offense:</strong> The Kays made life difficult for Nazareth's offense a year ago, particularly by holding them to just 21 yards on 17 rushing attempts and forced a then-young Malachuk into some uncomfortable moments. But Malachuk went on to lead the Roadrunners to a state championship and progressed each week, now beginning his junior year as one of the most headline-drawing gunslingers in the state. His top target from last year, Justin Taylor, is now a Wisconsin Badger, but there's anything but an empty cupboard of downfield weapons, as nine offensive starters are back.

<strong>Roadrunners on defense:</strong> There are a pair of defenders at each of the three defensive levels back for a Nazareth defense that caught fire by the end of last season, allowing just 20 points total in the first four rounds of the playoffs last year. Kaminski is the anchor up front and has all-over-the-field playmaker Brendan Flanagan behind him at linebacker. Pursuit and discipline pair with size and speed to make Nazareth's versatile defense a tough one to block.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Osei wasn't on the Kankakee sideline last year, but he knows turnovers, penalties and other self-induced woes were what did the Kays in when these two teams met. All summer, Osei's focus has been on fixing those little things. <strong>Kankakee 21, Nazareth 18</strong>

