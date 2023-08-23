FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Wildcats ready to reclaim top spot in ICE

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Jeff Reents (30th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 260-63

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Second Round, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A State Champions, 2021

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 9-2

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/25 @Seneca 7 p.m.

9/1 Aurora Christian 7 p.m.

9/8 Lisle 7 p.m.

9/15 @Peotone 7 p.m.

9/22 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/29 @Herscher 7 p.m.

10/6 @Coal City 7 p.m.

10/13 Manteno 7 p.m.

10/20 @Streator 7 p.m.

Wildcats ready to reclaim top spot in ICE

The Wilmington Wildcats, under the guidance of Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Jeff Reents, have played playoff football for 26-straight seasons, including a pair of state titles. With 14 returning starters, a record-number 85 kids in the program, and an undefeated JV team bumping up to the varsity level, the 2023 Wildcats have the chance to extend that streak, and then some.

Defensively, the Wildcats return both starting inside linebackers, three-year starter Brendan Moran and Joe Allgood along with outside linebacker Ryan Nelson. Safeties Kyle Farrell and Cade McCubbin also return to their spots in the secondary, as does cornerback Reid Juster.

“Defensively, we’re really looking to use our speed,” Reents said. “One thing about our schedule is we play a lot of different offenses this year: lots of diversity, going from schools like Seneca and Peotone, who will run it right at you, to the spread teams like Manteno, Reed-Custer and Streator.

“At times, I think we’ll put as much speed on the field as we can and maybe some other times we’ll put a little more size out there, but our speed has stood out to me so far.”

Offensively, the Wildcats return eight starters, replacing just one wingback spot, one tackle spot and the quarterback position. Farrell is back after rushing for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore season and will look to spearhead the Wildcats’ rushing attack alongside Minooka transfer Braeden Anderson while Moran returns to his fullback spot. Hunter Osipavicius and Jake Castle are also competing for touches out the backfield.

Wilmington returns almost all of its offensive line, including three-year starter Brody Benson, Allgood, Andy Dedo and Pete Rampa. The Wildcats also return a pair of 6-foot-4 tight ends with starting experience and athleticism, Juster and Joey Cortese. McCubbin and Lucas Rink are competing for the quarterback spot.

“The goal is to look at the [opposing] defense and see how we can take advantage of it with the kids we have,” Reents said. “I think [offensive coordinator] Barry [Southall] has some weapons he can use on offense.

“There could potentially be some different kids stepping up each night, depending on what needs to be done.”

Outside of his role of tight end and cornerback, Juster will look to give the Wildcats an advantage in the special teams categories as he returns to his duties as the punter and kicker.

Before they look to reclaim the Illinois Central Eight Conference title from Reed-Custer, the Wildcats will have a pair of eye-catching matchups at Seneca and a home game with Aurora Christian to open the year with two tough tests.

“I’m really interested to see how we do in those first two games, gearing up for conference play to see where we’re at,” Reents said. “I know the kids are excited, we have that goal [to win the conference] and hopefully we’ll be in the playoff mix at the end of the year.

“But we have a lot of work to do between then and now.”

<em>— Matt Russell</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Reid Juster | Senior | TE/DB/P/K</strong>

<strong>Go-to Karaoke song:</strong> My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

<strong>College football or NFL:</strong> College football

<strong>Most-used phone app:</strong> Snapchat

<strong>Dream job:</strong> Sports analyst

<strong>Favorite actor:</strong> Leonardo DiCaprio

<strong>Secret talent:</strong> Tongue rolling