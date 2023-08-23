FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Watseka's rebuild brings optimism in second season

Mason Schweizer

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Max Fransen (2nd Season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 1-8

<strong>Conference:</strong> Vermilion Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Second Round, 2019

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Second Round, 2019

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 1-8

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/25 @Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

9/1 Iroquois West 7 p.m.

9/8 @Oakwood 7 p.m.

9/15 @Salt Fork 7 p.m.

9/22 Central 7 p.m.

9/29 Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

10/6 @Westville 7 p.m.

10/13 @Momence 7 p.m.

10/20 Hoopeston 7 p.m.

It was just four years ago when Watseka had its best football season in a generation, a 7-4 season that included the program’s first playoff win since 2003. But four years and two head coaches later, second-year head coach Max Fransen is looking to lead the Warriors back up on their that began last season when he took over.

The team finished 1-8 last fall, but as Fransen has gotten to prepare for this fall after having a season in town under his belt, this year feels just as new and exciting as last season.

“This year feels like year one 2.0 because the expectation is set now and we have kids that understand that expectation,” Fransen said. “Moving forward it’s almost like a total reset.

“They’re young, but understand the expectations and I feel a whole lot better with the progress moving forward.”

With last year’s lead running back, Evan LaBelle, not out for the team this year, junior fullback DaVincci Lane will enter his third year of varsity football as the top dog in the backfield, while senior Aidan Morris will see plenty of action at all three running back spots in the Warriors’ double-wing offense, leaving a spot in the backfield for some younger Warriors to make an impression.

“I think we’re gonna be able to use a number of kids and a bigger variety of ballcarriers since we don’t have that one guy ... we’ll diversify the offense a bit more,” Fransen said. “I think that’s what we’re gonna have to do in order to be successful, spread the wealth a bit.”

Junior Andrew Shoemaker will be called upon to step in as the team’s signal-caller. Fransen’s favorite part of the game, the offensive and defensive lines, will be controlled by many of the same faces. Tops on that list is left guard and defensive end Clay Smith, a hard-working senior who has taken the leadership role he earned and ran with it.

“He’s the grab the bull by the horns, country-raised kind of kid and you love to have that kind of kid,” Fransen said. “He’s kind of like an extension of the coaching staff with how he holds kids accountable.”

Elsewhere on the line will be returning center Eli Shea, who will join Smith as a defensive end. Fransen said the defensive line as a whole has impressed him the most while on the offensive line, sophomore left guard Zach Wichtner has worked his way into a starting spot after turning heads in the offseason.

“We’re excited to see the progress of Zach and I think he’ll make great strides,” Fransen said. “He became a workaholic in the weight room and fell in love with it, and I think that will pay dividends to this fall.”

The Warriors will have eight opponents on this year’s schedule that they saw a year ago, with Oakwood in Week 3 the lone new team from a year ago. But whoever they line up against, Fransen wants his Warriors to worry about themselves first, and the rest will fall in line.

“We want the kids to thrive as whole individuals, not just on the field,” Fransen said. “Every kid has a different ceiling and we want to see every kid get as high as we possibly can.

“We’ll focus on us and let the winning take care of itself.”

<em>— Mason Schweizer</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Andrew Shoemaker | Junior | QB/LB</strong>

<strong>Best school cafeteria food:</strong> Pizza

<strong>If I wasn’t at football right now, I would be:</strong> In my room

<strong>Favorite music streaming service:</strong> Spotify

<strong>Favorite pregame song:</strong> Any song as long as the team’s together

<strong>If I won the lottery, the first thing I would buy:</strong> Clothes

<strong>Coach who would be most intimidating football player:</strong> Coach Shane Eades