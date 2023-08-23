FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Talent-rich Kays perfecting the small things in Osei's first year

Mason Schweizer

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Miles Osei (1st season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 14-38, 0-0 at Kankakee

<strong>Conference:</strong> Southland

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 5A Second Round, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 5A Second place, 2021

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 8-3

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/25 Nazareth 7 p.m.

9/1 @Washington 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Thornridge 7 p.m.

9/15 Riverside-Brookfield 7 p.m.

9/22 @Thornwood 6 p.m.

9/29 Rich Township 6 p.m.

10/6 Bloom 7 p.m.

10/13 @Thornton 6 p.m.

10/20 Crete-Monee 7 p.m.

However the Kankakee football team winds up faring this fall, first-year coach Miles Osei is certain of one thing — it won’t be anything grandiose like talent level or system that dictates those results.

“We won’t win because of X’s and O’s and won’t lose because of X’s and O’s,” Osei said. “There is enough talent in this room to achieve whatever they want to achieve, it will come back to those little things we’ve harped on and been talking about through the summer.”

Osei and his coaching staff have echoed pop-punk legends Blink-182 with their focus on All The Small Things, hoping to dot the Is and cross the Ts on what has the potential to be a signature season.

They’re just two years removed from a 13-1 season that ended with a second-place finish and first-ever trip to the IHSA State 5A State championship game and a season removed from an 8-3 season and trip to the second round.

Some key figures, like dynamite defensive backs Jyaire “Suga” Hill (Michigan) and Naz Hill (Wyoming), four-year starting lineman Steven Young and three-year starting wideout Karson King, are amongst a generational senior class that graduated, but fortunately for the Kays, they appear to have another equally-talented group entering their senior years.

Georgia-bound four-star tackle Marques Easley is the headline name from a crop of senior standouts that also includes three-star running back Tony Phillips and a bevy of returning starters such as quarterback Larenz Walters, running back James “Dink” Stampley, wide receiver Quan McElroy, tight end and running back Jakell Hill and more.

But while they have a ton of returning pieces who got serious snaps back, Osei knows there are also returning players who have progressed and varsity newcomers who have shown to be hungry to take some action as well.

“There have been kids making plays over the supposed stars and risen through, and the kids who make plays are going to play,” Osei said. “We’re not a 50-50 offense or anything — if we have to pass every play to win a game, that’s what we’ll do, or if we have to run 50 times to win a game, that’s what we’ll do.”

Defensively, the Chandler brothers, senior Kennarius and junior Kennyan, are back at linebacker, as are the other two starting backers, Marquesse Hill and Markail Green. Tyrone Kennedy Jr. played cornerback last year but will roam all over the secondary this year to give the Kays plenty of back-end defensive experience.

St. Rita transfer Keyandre White will look to make an instant impact, with players like freshman Jyheir Sutton, sophomores Will Hill, Ja’Kari Lewis and Zeke Sherrod and junior Elijah Faulkner also finding it hard to be kept off the field.

Even with a ton of experienced playmaking back, there’s one defender who has stood tallest throughout the summer to Osei, the elder Chandler brother.

“Kennarius playing linebacker, he’s a difference-maker kind of kid with his leadership style and ability,” Osei said. “I’m shocked he doesn’t have more schools on his heels — if there’s one kid with the physical ability to play at a high level, it’s him.”

The Kays open the season with defending Class 5A State champions Nazareth, a rematch of last year’s 2-0 Kays loss on the road. Osei knows his Kays won’t lose the talent battle in that matchup, or any other, and is eager to see if everything else is ready to fall into place.

“I think culturally there have been some differences, which I think the kids are on board with,” Osei said. “If we can establish that moving forward and play at a high level, there’s enough talent in this room to do whatever we choose.

“It’s on if we as a staff and kids can work out the details that matter.”

<em>— Mason Schweizer</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Tony Phillips | Senior | RB</strong>

<strong>Teammate with the best nickname:</strong> James Stampley (Dink)

<strong>Favorite music artist:</strong> Lil Key

<strong>First thing I’d buy if I won the lottery:</strong> House

<strong>Teammate who would be the best professional wrestler:</strong> Marquese Easley

<strong>Favorite candy:</strong> Snickers

<strong>Continent I want to visit most:</strong> Europe