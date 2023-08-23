FOOTBALL PREVIEW: St. Anne kicking off first season in almost 50 years

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Alan Rood (1st season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 11-7, 0-0 at St. Anne

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois 8-Man Football Association

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> N/A

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> N/A

<strong>1977 Record:</strong> 1-8

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/26 Bushnell-Prairie City 2 p.m.

8/31 @Blue Ridge 6:30 p.m.

9/9 Aquin 2 p.m.

9/16 @South Fork 6 p.m.

9/22 @Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 7 p.m.

9/30 @Milford Cissna Park 2 p.m.

10/5 Schlarman 6 p.m.

10/14 St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

10/20 Ashton Franklin Center 6 p.m.

St. Anne hasn’t played in a football game of its own since 1977, but after 46 years, the Cardinals will make their gridiron return when they host Bushnell-Prairie City this weekend and debut as the newest members of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.

Along with the excitement that has made its way through southeast Kankakee County have come 31 Cardinals who will be on the first St. Anne football roster in nearly five decades. But with that newness has also come the need to find positions for dozens of players, almost all of whom bring zero high school football experience into August.

Alan Rood, who brings coaching experience from Von Steuben in Chicago and Bishop McNamara, as well as some former McNamara coaches on his staff, opened the Cardinals’ first summer camp in a way that would allow everyone to find a comfortable position as they got going.

“The first week of camp we ran it like a youth camp, where everyone went and tried being a blocker out of a three-point and two-point stance, then everyone threw the ball, caught the ball, ran routes, threw to routes, took handoffs, cut and moved, so we could see their talent every day for a week,” Rood said. “Then we evaluated and helped them choose their positions on offense and defense, and then adjusted some guys.”

The coaching staff also worked up 16 different offensive formations to try out with their personnel and are putting the finishing touches on an opening-day offense that will see two different quarterbacks — sophomore Grant Pomaranski and junior Deion Fifer.

“Because of his demeanor as a 2-guard on the basketball team, I can see where he’ll shoot and miss, but come back and shoot again,” Rood said of Pomaranski. “He has the ability to mess up, learn from it and move on.

“He has a good attitude, is a great leader and is a smart kid who’s a great athlete, and Deion is a great athlete too,” he continued. “ ... not only can he play quarterback, but he can be a receiver, a tight end, an H-back or wingback.”

Whoever is taking snaps on any given play will have any given combination of about several skill players all vying for time. Early emerging prospects appear to be McNamara transfer Chris Link, who will log primary time at running back on offense but also at receiver, juniors Jaqorri Wyatt, Quinton Thompson and Jordan Davis and sophomores Brandon Schoth, Matthew Langellier and Elijah Gibbs, while freshman Damarius Lucas is looking to make an instant impact.

Jordi Arvizo, Jose Arvizu and Jason Bleyle have emerged as early leaders in the trenches, with Trinity Academy transfer Ben Harpster easing in as a tight end and defensive end and players like Maliek Gibbs, Mason Romein and Nate Brammer earning playing time as well.

As they get ready to restart the program, Rood knows that the Cardinals need to be prepared for their opponents, but most importantly need to be prepared themselves. And with the continual growth he’s seen in the offseason and first two weeks of practice, Rood is confident his Cardinals will be just that.

“We’ve got some guys, they just need to continue experiencing and climbing the ladder,” Rood said. “I feel like we’re ahead of the ballgame right now — sometimes we drop down that ladder during practice, but they step back up by the end, and that’s how you continue to climb.”

<em>— Mason Schweize</em><em>r</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Jaqorri Wyatt | Junior | RB/WR/DB</strong>

<strong>Dream concert:</strong> Travis Scott in Egypt

<strong>Gatorade or Powerade:</strong> Gatorade

<strong>Favorite sport besides football:</strong> Track and field

<strong>Dress up or dress down:</strong> Dress down

<strong>Funniest coach:</strong> Coach Jeff Geel

<strong>Favorite Restaurant:</strong> McDonald’s