FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Raiders ready to retool under first-year head coach Hamilton

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Tim Hamilton (0-0)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 0-0

<strong>Conference:</strong> Vermilion Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 1A Second Round, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A State Champions, 2003

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 7-2

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/25 Hoopeston 7 p.m.

9/1 @Watseka 7 p.m.

9/8 Salt Fork 7 p.m.

9/15 @Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

9/22 @Momence 7 p.m.

9/29 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

10/6 @Oakwood 7 p.m.

10/13 Central 7 p.m.

10/20 @Westville 7 p.m.

Raiders ready to retool under first-year head coach Hamilton

There hasn’t been an area team that’s turned its program around more over the past two years than Iroquois West. Having won no more than two games in any season from 2008-2020, the Raiders have mustered back-to-back playoff berths and a combined 15-6 record.

Iroquois West’s quick rise to the top half of the Vermilion Valley Football Conference over the last two seasons was no small task, but its ability to remain at the top for a third-straight year will prove to be even harder thanks to plenty of turnover.

In addition to having to replace a plethora of veteran talent the Raiders are also entering 2023 with a new head coach — Tim Hamilton — who is set to replace Jason Thiele. Thiele resigned after last season after totaling a 16-11 record between 2020-2023 at the same place where he helped win the IHSA Class 2A State championship as a senior in 2002-03.

Hamilton, a longtime former assistant under longtime Raiders coach and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member John Boma, is primed to takeover an inexperienced group that returns only a handful of players who have varsity experience after his team lost all of its top talent from last season.

The most notable of the departed bunch include University of Iowa offensive lineman Cannon Leonard, last year’s leading rusher Trystyn Schacht (1,069 yards) and touchdown leader John Alden (13 rushing touchdowns).

“We just want to build off the success from the last two years,” Hamilton said. “We have some kids that have some experience and that are used to winning and so we just want to spread that knowledge all around.”

The main man that Hamilton will look to instill that experience of winning is returning senior starting offensive and defensive lineman Jace Pankey, who had a part in bolstering one of the area’s top overall rushing attacks and finished as the team’s second-leading tackler (71) behind Ahlden (89).

“Pankey is our leader,” Hamilton said. “Everybody wants to be like Jace because he brings it to practice everyday and so everyone knows how to practice by following his lead.”

Outside of returning defensive contributors like Pankey and Noah Gomez on the defensive line as well as senior linebacker Payton Tammen, Iroquois West will introduce plenty of new guys who are set to take on heavier workloads this upcoming season.

Having always been a run-dominant team, Iroquois West will implement a new backfield led by Izayah Hargett, Christian Gayton and Jose Andrade. The trio of running backs will hopefully ease the transition of new starting quarterback C.J. Perzee, who will replace two-year starting quarterback Sam McMillan.

“I think the biggest difference this season is our lack of experience because all our graduate seniors from last season played all four years,” Pankey said. “We have a couple of guys who are all first-year varsity guys now, and so it’s a big difference.”

While there may be plenty of new faces gaining experience as the year goes on, the success and raised standard during their rebuild under Thiele, paired with Hamilton’s longtime knowledge of the game and a hungry senior class has the Raiders eyeing a third-straight postseason trip for the first time in 20 seasons, a three-year streak that culminated in that 2002-03 state championship.

<em>— Cody Smith</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Noah Gomez | Senior | OL/DL</strong>

<strong>Best fast food fries:</strong> Wendy’s

<strong>Favorite school subject:</strong> English

<strong>Dream job:</strong> Psychology

<strong>Favorite sport besides football:</strong> Wrestling

<strong>Favorite shoe brand:</strong> Under Armour

<strong>Nice house or nice car:</strong> Nice house