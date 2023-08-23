FOOTBALL PREVIEW: McNamara looks to hit ground running under new regime

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Bob Kelly (1st season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 0-0

<strong>Conference:</strong> Chicagoland Christian

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Quarterfinalist, 2021

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A State Champs, 2015

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 3-6

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/26 @Leo 1 p.m.

9/1 @Herscher 7 p.m.

9/9 Marian Central Catholic 1 p.m.

9/15 Christ the King 7:30 p.m.

9/22 @Aurora Christian 7 p.m.

9/29 @Wheaton Academy 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Chicago Christian 7 p.m.

10/13 @Hope Academy 7 p.m.

10/20 St. Edward 7 p.m.

Perhaps no area football program has enjoyed tradition as rich as five-time state champion Bishop McNamara, but for 2023, the outlook for the Fightin’ Irish is as green as a shamrock.

First-year head coach Bob Kelly will guide the Irish through their first year in the newly-created Chicagoland Christian Conference, of which they’re a charter member, and will do so with a largely new coaching staff and youthful roster.

But while that newness could lead to some nerves for some, Kelly has loved the energy that all that is new has provided.

“We’ve worked hard and busted our butts,” Kelly said. “A lot of guys did exactly what we asked to do a lot of the time and there’s a lot to be excited about.”

Whether it’s the offense or defense, four-year starting senior running back and defensive end Jaydon Wright has one more year rocking a gold helmet before he will move on to the University of Minnesota.

Wright, the only returning area running back to eclipse the 1,000 rushing yard mark last year on his way to Daily Journal All-Area and All-Metro Suburban Conference recognition, will once again shoulder the backfield load in coach Kelly’s spread option offense and anchor the defensive line.

“He’s a senior, our MVP last year, been here all four years and we’re really excited about what he’s done,” Kelly said of Wright. “... Jaydon is who he is.”

Wright will run behind a line that has experience beyond its years, as sophomore center Tucker Inman and classmates at tackles, Logan Popovich and Kiam Bramer and two more sophomores in Max Rohr and Keegan Cooper at guard, five underclassmen who combine for a handful of years of varsity experience already.

Senior Parker Wolf will see plenty of touches in several creative ways as a wide receiver who can also handle carries in the backfield while sophomores Coen Demack and Richie Darr will be the top targets out wide and junior Julius May works himself in the offensive rotation after transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Defensively, longtime NFL offensive tackle Tony Pashos will swap sides and lead coordinate the Irish defense, where Wright will continue to primarily play defensive end after beginning his career at linebacker. Popovich is the one player who has caught Kelly’s eye the most from the defensive tackle position, where he’ll be joined by Wright and sophomore standout end Ian Irps on the defensive line.

They’ll be in front of returning starting inside linebackers Inman and junior Drew Lowenstrom while Wolf, Darr and sophomore cornerback Dalton Kostecka will lead the secondary.

As the Irish debut this fall, they’ll take the field with just four seniors, but have young talent that has begun to show promise early on. Whatever the scoreboard says each night, Kelly just wants to know his program is progressing.

“This is year one and it’s about putting this thing on the right track, and with senior leadership at the top and a lot of guys who want to compete, it can accelerate,” Kelly said. “But we’ll be young, we’ll make mistakes, we’re just going to have to learn how to live with them, and I just want to make sure we’re going 100 miles per hour.”

<em>— Mason Schweizer</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Jaydon Wright | Senior | RB/LB</strong>

<strong>Celebrity crush:</strong> Jenna Ortega

<strong>Go-to karaoke song:</strong> Untouchable by NBA Youngboy

<strong>Most-used phone app:</strong> Snapchat or Instagram

<strong>Teammate who’s the biggest teacher’s pet:</strong> Karter Krutsinger

<strong>If I wasn’t at football, I would be:</strong> Working out

<strong>Talent I wish I had that I don’t:</strong> Backflips