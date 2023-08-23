FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Herscher motivated for postseason return

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Mike Mosier (2nd season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 1-8

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Semifinals, 2018

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A State Runner-Up, 1998

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 1-8

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/25 @Charleston 7 p.m.

9/1 Bishop McNamara 7 p.m.

9/8 @Manteno 7 p.m.

9/15 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/22 @Streator 7 p.m.

9/29 Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/6 @Lisle 7 p.m.

10/13 Coal City 7 p.m.

10/20 Peotone 7 p.m.

Herscher motivated for postseason returnThe Herscher Tigers enter the 2023 season motivated to snap the area’s longest playoff drought, having last appeared when they went to the 2018 IHSA Class 3A State semifinals, and win their first Illinois Central Eight game since the shortened season in Spring 2021 due to COVID-19.

“Camp went really well; the kids worked hard this summer,” Herscher coach Mike Mosier said. “The linemen look really good and the skill positions are getting there.“

Program participation has nearly doubled at the school since Mosier took over prior to last season, with 74 players in the program this year compared to the 39 when he took over, and several of those players at the varsity level will be experienced players eager to bring the Tigers to the playoffs since before they themselves were in high school.

Gavin Hull, Jack Feth and Bryce Arseneau return to anchor the offensive line, one that averages a size of 6-foot-1, 255 pounds across the board. They will block for a backfield that will look to be led by senior Kenny Royal and sophomore Alek Draper.

Sophomore Tanner Jones earned the starting quarterback role and the respect of his teammates and coaches throughout camp and practice.

“He’s heads above where a sophomore should be; he has impressed all of us,” Mosier said. “The older receivers are behind him, they are really close off the field, and as a result, it’s made them extremely close on the field.”

Mosier noted that when running four wide receiver sets, depth is important, and the Tigers have ensured they have plenty of players at Jones’ disposal.

“All together, we have nine receivers in the rotation,” Mosier said. “Most of them are nice-sized, tall and strong.”

Jaxon Ruder and Connor Massie-Devore return to their slot positions as well as Jarrett Wakey, who was the Tigers’ top target out wide last year. Bennett Crane picked up varsity experience last year at the position as a rotational player and will be that fourth starting receiver in four-wide sets.

With a perceived ability to control the run game behind a big, experienced line and a spread look that will give Jones opportunities to sling it, Mosier and his team are giddy at what their offensive potential is.

“On the offensive side of things, we should be able to run the ball at any point and I think that will open up a really good pass game, because we do have a lot of speed out wide,” Mosier said. “We hope to establish the run first because we really like our offensive line, then utilize the passing game when it’s called upon.”

Defensively, the Tigers return four starters — Ruder at safety, Crane at outside linebacker, and Quintin Strahan and Dylan Tobey at the defensive end spots. Ruder is the only anticipated two-way starter to begin the year as Herscher plans to use their numbers to keep fresh bodies on the field.

“We’re young on defense, but they’re big, strong, fast kids,” Mosier said. “Our junior middle linebackers [Logan Morrow and Colton Burge] are great-sized kids and are doing really well right now, flying around and making plays.”

The ultimate goal for the Tigers in 2023 is to make the playoffs, but the first goal is to pick up an Illinois Central Eight win that has eluded them since 2019.

“Our ultimate goal is to get six wins and get back to the playoffs; that’s our benchmark,” Mosier said. “It’s been a little while since we’ve played Week 10 football, but our first goal is to get a win in the Illinois Central Eight Conference and get some respect back in the conference.”

<em>—Matt Russell</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Jaxon Ruder | Senior | WR/S</strong>

<strong>Most-used phone app:</strong> TikTok

<strong>Dream vacation destination:</strong> Duck hunting in Arkansas

<strong>Favorite shoe brand:</strong> Adidas

<strong>Favorite dessert:</strong> Bananas and peanut butter

<strong>Actor who would play you in a movie:</strong> Adam Sandler

<strong>Favorite sport besides football:</strong> Hockey