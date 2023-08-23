FOOTBALL PREVIEW: ﻿Comets shooting for retool, not rebuild, in 2023

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Gavin Johnston (6th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 25-22

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Quarterfinals, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Quarterfinals, 2021

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 11-1

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/25 Elmwood Park 7 p.m.

9/1 @Johnsburg 7 p.m.

9/8 Peotone 7 p.m.

9/15 @Herscher 7 p.m.

9/22 @Wilmington 7 p.m.

9/29 Coal City 7 p.m.

10/6 @Manteno 7 p.m.

10/13 Streator 7 p.m.

10/20 @Lisle 7 p.m.

The 2023 Reed-Custer Comets football team is looking to make history and make the playoffs for the third straight season for the first time in school history, but this year’s team will rely on a much different cast of characters than the past two magical rides.

After graduating a historic class that went 21-3 the past two years, including back-to-back IHSA Class 3A State quarterfinal appearances and an undefeated regular season that included an Illinois Central Eight title last year, a new group is looking to make its mark on the program.

“We don’t want it to be a thing where we had a great group come through, and it was a one-trick pony kind of thing and then we dropped back down to where we were before,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston. “We’re hoping that the last two years were building blocks to building the program into one that can make the playoffs every year.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs and that’s never been three straight years here,” he added. “I think this group can be the ones who do it.”

Johnston noted that the success of the past two years has already had an effect on the younger players in town. With 70 players in the program and a youth league program that’s overflowing with kids who want to be the next Jace McPherson, Jace Christian or Lucas Foote, Comet Fever remains all over Braidwood.

“The last group showed kids in this town that it can be done here, we just weren’t known for it.”

The only returning starter from the area’s highest scoring offense last year is offensive line stalwart Matt Gereaux. Two-year starting receiver and defensive back Peyton Bradley, who was set to play quarterback this season, suffered a season-ending injury in the summer.

Junior Jacob Reardon takes over at quarterback for the Comets and will look to use his arm and big, 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage.

“He’s done a nice job stepping in to run things and can really throw the ball,” Johnston said of Reardon.

Rex Pfeifer is expected to be the bellcow back for the Comets with Travis Bohac getting touches out of the backfield and as a receiver, a pair of returning key defensive pieces who will see much more offensive responsibility in 2023.

“Rex could have carried the ball more for us last year at the end of games but he started at middle linebacker and we didn’t want him to get hurt,” Johnston said. “He took one for the team last year, but he’s salivating to get a chance to show what he can do this year.”

Cooper Smith and Collin Monroe are battling for receiver spots on the outside. Landen Robinson and Joe Bembenek are in the mix at slot receiver.

At the staff level, Mark Wolf shifts from line coach to defensive coordinator this season. The Comets return three cogs on that end with experience. Gereaux played some on the defensive line last year and Pfeifer returns as middle linebacker. Bohac played cornerback last year and will move closer to the ball as an outside linebacker.

“Having those three back is huge because they know the importance of the defense and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Johnston said. “They’re tough, hard-nosed kids.”

For Johnston, the playoffs are the big-picture goal, but he is focusing on the short-term goals with his young team at the start.

“The goal is to get to five wins and it’s never an easy task in the ICE Conference,” Johnston said. “We start off with Elmwood Park at home, and we’re focused on going 1-0 and taking things one step at a time.

<em>— Matt Russell</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Rex Pfeifer | Senior | RB/LB</strong>

<strong>Secret talent:</strong> Persevering

<strong>Favorite movie character:</strong> Deadpool

<strong>Dream job:</strong> Athletic trainer

<strong>Most-used phone app:</strong> Apple Music

<strong>College football or NFL:</strong> College football

<strong>Go-to karaoke song:</strong> Never Comin’ Home by Bailey Zimmerman