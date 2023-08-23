FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Boilermakers building off of last year's division-winning season

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Mike Kohl (13th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 66-50

<strong>Conference:</strong> SouthWest Suburban

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 7A First Round, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 7A Semifinalist, 2015

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 5-5

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/25 Plainfield East 7 p.m.

9/1 @Thornwood 6 p.m.

9/8 Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Wisc.) 6 p.m.

9/15 @Lincoln-Way East 7 p.m.

9/22 Lockport 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Andrew 7:30 p.m.

10/6 @Lincoln-Way West 7 p.m.

10/13 @Stagg 6 p.m.

10/20 Lincoln-Way Central 7 p.m.

Bradley-Bourbonnais had a season to remember last fall, when they snapped what was an area-long six-year playoff drought and won the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division for the first time in program history.

And while a deep senior class that sent 14 student-athletes to college football programs this fall has departed, the Boilermakers have plenty of talent back in the fold and looking to emerge this fall, giving them the confidence that last year was just the start.

Ethan Kohl led the area with 2,076 passing yards and was a scoring machine with 21 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns as a junior last fall and has fully taken the reigns as the full-fledged senior quarterback leader.

“Ethan had a great year and has gotten so much better,” Boilers head coach Mike Kohl said. “The growth he’s made in the offseason is just tremendous and I think people are gonna see right away how much better he’s gotten as a quarterback, and we have some kids who can really catch the ball.”

Neal May, last year’s Daily Journal Player of the Year and receiving leader with 924 yards, and fellow All-SWSC and All-Area wideout Caleb Barclay have graduated, but the team’s other two starting wideouts from a year ago are back, Tyran “Tiny” Bender and Luke Allen.

Allen’s 405 yards last year are second-most amongst returning area receivers while his five scores are tied for the most. Bender added 219 yards and four scores of his own and will have a more prominent role. Ethan Kohl’s younger brother, junior Gavin Kohl, and Kankakee transfer Ty Alderson will give the senior slinger plenty of targets.

Senior running back Marquise Aaron will be back in the backfield, as will a handful of sophomores and juniors who have made for a competitive running back room this summer. They’ll have an experienced offensive line that features a three-year starting center in Jack Prairie, one of four seniors up front.

“We feel like this is the best linemen group we’ve ever had since I’ve been head coach,” Mike Kohl said. “We’re as strong as we’ve ever been and have a lot of good size and are excited about our line up front.”

Just like the offense with Ethan Kohl, the heart and soul of the defense returns as well in SWSC Red Defensive Player of the Year AJ Mancilla back at linebacker, the player who Mike Kohl said unquestionably leads a defense that could see as many as 10 seniors in the starting lineup.

“He’s relentless,” Mike Kohl said of Mancilla. “He’s relentless, a state placer in wrestling and one of the best athletes that’s ever been on this field, that’s how talented he is.”

As positive as least season was and this season has the potential to be, coach Kohl also knows that anything is possible every night in the vaunted SWSC, and with seven games that were decided by a touchdown or less last season, the Boilers will have to be ready to face anything and everything on their path to defending their division crown and making a deep push in the IHSA Class 7A field.

“One play and things could go one way or the other and the kids made some big plays,” Mike Kohl said. “We’ve never won [the division] twice in a row since we joined the SWSC, so we have our hands full, and our kids love playing against the kids in our conference, because it’s a fist fight every night.”

<em>— Mason Schweizer</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Tyran “Tiny” Bender | Senior | WR</strong>

<strong>Favorite fast food fries:</strong> Five Guys

<strong>If I was a music artist, I would play:</strong> The guitar

<strong>Dream vacation:</strong> California or a beach

<strong>Favorite sneaker brand:</strong> Nike LeBron’s

<strong>What actor would play you in a movie:</strong> Michael B. Jordan

<strong>Biggest role model:</strong> Dad