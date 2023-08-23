FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Bearcats roll out several new faces but keep same expectations

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Clint Schwartz (12th Season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 59-47

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois 8-Man Football Association

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> I8FA Quarterfinals, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> I8FA State Champions, 2018

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 8-3

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/26 Martinsville 1 p.m.

9/2 Hiawatha 1 p.m.

9/8 @Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 7 p.m.

9/16 @St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

9/22 Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

9/30 St. Anne 2 p.m.

10/7 South Beloit 2 p.m.

10/14 @West Central 1 p.m.

10/21 @Schlarman 1 p.m.

Milford-Cissna Park entered last fall with all eight offensive starting positions occupied by seniors and had 10 senior starters in total that led the team to an 8-3 season and trip to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association State quarterfinals, continuing the high standard the program has set since they became charter members of the I8FA and won the inaugural I8FA State title in 2018.

And while that large group of seniors have graduated, the same high bar remains for head coach Clint Schwartz and company.

“I think five, six, seven years ago, if we would have lost 11 seniors that included 10 starters, that would have been devastating,” Schwartz said. “The easy answer is we have good kids and will try hard, and yes, we lost 11 kids that were great kids for our program, but the foundation was poured right before 8-Man and that process was amplified when we moved to 8-Man football.”

One of the biggest preseason causes for joy in Milford and Cissna Park is the return of running back Tyler Neukomm, who led all area rushers with 1,832 yards and 26 touchdowns after inheriting the starting job early in the regular season.

Not only has Schwartz been ecstatic with the continued progression of his top talent as a running back, but also in the way he’s helped show an entirely new crop of offensive linemen the intricacies of their running game.

“It helps when your offensive line opens those big holes for you, and we obviously have to replace those guys, but he’s one of those guys who’s led the charge in showing how we block things and what to look for,” Schwartz said.

Gavin Schunke started at safety last year, a role he will reclaim this season as he also replaces Sawyer Laffoon as the team’s quarterback. The senior gunslinger is the younger brother of Jared Schunke, the team’s quarterback during their 2018 title run, giving Schwartz a bit of deja vu at times.

“They’re both really good leaders and run the whole show for us from and offensive and defensive standpoint,” Schwartz said.

On both sides of the line, especially at guard, junior Preston Janssen has turned heads on the team and coaching staff with the body transformation he underwent over the summer as he dedicated himself to becoming a vital part of the Bearcats.

“His leadership has been off the charts and I can’t say enough nice things about him,” Schwartz said. “He’s taken the entire line and all the freshmen under his wing.

“He is what we want M-CP football to be about.”

Defensively, the Bearcats started the summer with a stripped-down version of their playbook as new faces get acquainted to new places, with Schwartz and his staff re-installing more advanced components throughout the summer, with the goal of having the team prepared by the start of the season.

And with the help of the seasoned players on his roster, Schwartz has been able to get this year’s inexperienced squad relatively up to date as that first kickoff nears, giving the Bearcats the confidence they’ll be able to finish with their sixth consecutive winning season.

“We’ve said since last year’s postseason banquet that the expectations and standards will not be lowered,” Schwartz said. “These guys have stepped right up and done a really good job with it.”

<em>— Mason Schweizer</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Gavin Schunke | Senior | QB/DB</strong>

<strong>Favorite album out right now:</strong> Almost Healed by Lil Durk

<strong>Teammate who would be the best professional wrestler:</strong> Preston Janssen

<strong>Pregame superstition:</strong> Writing “Love you” for grandma on cleats

<strong>One food I hate:</strong> Tomatoes

<strong>Teammate who’s the biggest teacher’s pet:</strong> Caleb Clutteur

<strong>Favorite ice cream flavor:</strong> Vanilla