COVER STORY: New generation of Kohls teaming up at BBCHS

Ethan Kohl, his younger brother, Gavin, and their cousin, Calvin, have heard the stories about their fathers, Mike and Mark, the 1993 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduates who teamed up as one of the most dominant duos the area has ever seen in both football and basketball.

Mike, the quarterback of the two, had as trusty a target as he could on the football field in his twin brother. The pair went undefeated in their junior and senior regular seasons and led the Boilers to a combined 20-2 mark during the 1991 and 1992 fall football seasons, re-writing the passing and receiving record books at the school in the process.

Ethan, Gavin and Calvin are looking to replicate that when they take the field together this fall.

“I just heard they had a lot of success back then and a couple good teams,” Ethan said. “I heard they won a lot and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

<strong>Picking up where they left off</strong>

The Boilers certainly had success last fall, when they won the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division for the first time since the conference was split into divisions in 2019 and snapped what had been a six-year playoff drought when they went 5-4 in the regular season and made their first appearance in the IHSA Class 7A playoff field since 2016.

Ethan had plenty to do with that success, as he led the area with 2,076 passing yards and added 21 passing touchdowns and six more on the ground on his way to Daily Journal All-Area, All-SouthWest Suburban Conference recognition, as well as an honorable mention on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State team.

While on his way to his sensational season, he set a school single-game record with 352 passing yards at Lincoln-Way West, a record board in which Mike sits fifth with 316 yards in a 1993 game against Rich Central. Mike currently sits second in school history with 3,142 career passing yards, 1,036 yards ahead of Ethan before he starts his senior year.

“Last year season was fun and historic, but I couldn’t have broken those records and have made those plays without any of my teammates,” Ethan said. “Passing my dad in the record books is something that we have joked about, but now as it has happened, it’s really cool seeing our names next to each other.”

His top target, all-stater and Daily Journal Player of the Year Neal May, has graduated, as has fellow wideout Caleb Barclay. But returning budding stars are back in Luke Allen and Tyran “Tiny” Bender are back for their senior years, and Ethan will also rely on Gavin, a junior and potential future starting quarterback, as the third starting receiver and Calvin, a sophomore, to be his trusted safety valve at tight end.

Growing up playing youth football and sandlot football together has allowed the trio to have much more chemistry at a much more earlier stage in their varsity careers together than most, and also more of it than most defenses will be able to anticipate.

“We used to always play football in the front yard at my grandpa’s and you could see the connections get better as we started actually practicing and running routes,” Ethan said. “I think us being together from a young age, we know what each other is thinking, and Gavin being a quarterback, he knows what routes to run.”

<strong>A deep connection to Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

Not only will the Kohl surname be found on the field, but off of it as well. Mike, Ethan and Gavin’s father, is entering his 13th season as the head coach and also serves as the athletic director. Mark, Calvin’s father, is the principal just down the road at Bradley Central Middle School, and also serves as a volunteer assistant coach.

And while this fall is one that the family has dreamt of for years, the reality of it is getting off to a much better start than even those dreams could have indicated, thanks to a contagiously positive team atmosphere and well over 100 years of head high school coaching experience on the coaching staff.

“We’ve talked about this year for the past eight, nine years as our kids have gotten older, but it’s a team sport and we’re very fortunate and blessed to be around great student-athletes and great coaches,” Mark said. “The men Mike has surrounded these kids with is really special and I’m glad my son can be a part of it.”

In Mike’s eyes, that feeling of unity this fall is close to the vibe he and Mark’s own teams had 30 years ago.

“When we went to high school here we were fortunate to be on some good teams and be surrounded by guys who cared about each other, and the cool thing is these guys are in an environment that’s the same,” Mike said. “This group, just like when we played, is really close-knit.”

Mark began his teaching career at Bradley-Bourbonnais before a stop at Reed-Custer precluded his move to Bradley Central. Mike was the first-ever head football coach at Manteno before eventually returning to his alma mater. And now that the two have gone from playing together to coaching together, the only thing that has changed for the twins has been who calms who down during the game.

“He keeps me calm on the sidelines when I sometimes get a little worked up,” Mike said. “It’s a little opposite of when we played — he was a little more feisty as a player so I was usually trying to calm him down.

“We have a great relationship and talk every day, and we’re super lucky we get to do this together.”

When they both first arrived to their alma mater as teachers, they became coworkers with several of their own former teachers, including one of their former football coaches, current offensive line coach Mike Lenning. And while coming to their alma mater was a primary factor behind their Homecoming, now that they’re back, it’s the current generation of Boilers who Mike Kohl thinks deserve the attention.

“Coach Lenning coaches the line now and was my coach here, so it gives flashbacks, but we’re having our 30-year reunion this fall and the most important thing is to give these kids the best experience we can,” Mike said. “I was loved on and cared about when I was here and I want the same for them.”

<strong>Relationships as coach-player, father-son</strong>

Part of providing that experience for Mike and Mark, particularly Mike as the head coach and athletic director, is to walk the fine line of being a dad and being a coach or administrator.

“You want to enjoy their success and also push them, and that can be tough,” Mike said. “It’s Ethan’s second year as our quarterback, and getting out of the car at the house isn’t always easy after you were hard on him.

“We have to shift gears and put a new hat on.”

Most of Mike’s pregame speeches and discussions with players before and after practice don’t primarily focus on football. Sometimes it’s not even secondary behind making sure the team members are doing more good off the field than on it or checking in with players on a personal basis. That’s why Calvin doesn’t feel much pressure of being held to a higher standard — all of his teammates are also held to it.

“You’ve always got eyes looking at you, but every player is held to that expectation,” Calvin said. “It’s part of being a football player at BBCHS.”

Just days before last season’s first game, tragedy struck the Kohl family when Mike and Mark’s father, Michael, suddenly passed away. The family stuck to their familiar place on the field as they grieved. Calvin played in his freshmen game the next day before Gavin played with the JV and Ethan made his varsity debut — 6-for-9 for 129 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-0 win over CICS Longwood with Mike on the sidelines — a couple days later.

“It’s been a whirlwind for sure and the year has gone by quickly, but it was hard on our kids too,” Mark said. “Our family really took a hit and we’re really proud of our kids for fighting through it ... a lot of perseverance it brought our family closer.

“We were already close, but luckily we stuck close.”

Michael was just a prominent a fixture on the sidelines at games and practices as the other male members of the Kohl family. And as his absence was felt last season, Mike said he felt absent in a way as well. With his oldest son now a senior and the Boilers primed for a potentially great season, that’s not something he wants to repeat this year.

“Last year I felt like I wasn’t really here, dealing with the grief of losing my dad,” Mike said. “It’s hard enough being a coach, but being a father and coach while trying to beat the really good teams we play, I want to try and be more present this year.

“My son had a great year last year and was an all-state quarterback, and I feel I didn’t really get the chance to enjoy it as a father,” Mike added. “I’m looking forward to that this year."

<strong>Blocking out the noise</strong>

There’s little doubt that grieving the death of the patriarch of their family was a difficult occurrence to fight through, whether on the football field or simply waking up in the morning. And it’s made any other sort of potential distraction small potatoes.

The current crop of high school Kohl boys know that as student-athletes at the area’s biggest school and bearing the last name they do puts a larger spotlight from the outside than most teenagers deal with. But they also don’t let it phase them, whether that light is being cast positively or negatively.

“Some people want to see you fail and some want to see you succeed,” Gavin said. “Just stay true to yourself and be yourself, that’s what I do.”

Mike knows that as well. He keeps the bar high for all of his players, and doesn’t try to let fatherhood or being an uncle get in the way of treating his sons and nephew any differently. But that doesn’t mean the kids haven’t taken it upon themselves to prove their worth.

“They’re all really tough, gritty kids,” Mike said. “They hear stuff in the hallways and in the community sometimes about being the coach’s kid or the golden child, and I went through a little bit of that growing up too, and it’s not easy being the kid of a coach.

“I talked with [boys basketball coach Adrian] Provost over at McNamara about coaching his kids last year and it’s not easy for the kids,” he added. “I’m aware of it, my wife is aware of it, and they’ve outworked everyone and pushed themselves as much as anyone in the program.”

That hard work, as well as the leadership provided by other returning core players line Allen and Bender, reigning SWSC Defensive Player of the Year AJ Mancilla and a bevy of grinders in the trenches, is enough to give the Boilers optimism they can have as magical a season as Mike and Mark enjoyed, and perhaps even more with a deep playoff push.