COVER STORY: First-year coaches, blue-chip prospects leading new eras at Mac, Kankakee

From 1975-2021, Bishop McNamara’s football team was led by the same man, Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall-of-Famer and third-winningest coach in state history, Rich Zinanni, and his 371 wins and five state titles.

But in their second season replacing the living legend, the Fightin’ Irish are turning to their third head coach since Zinanni’s career ended with a 45-25 IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal loss to Wilmington that ended that 2021 season.

After Alan Rood, Zinanni’s co-head coach and coach in waiting, resigned last June and was replaced by interim coach Shawn Lade last season, McNamara is starting a new period in program history with new head coach Bob Kelly this season.

Just a couple miles south at Kankakee, the Kays made school history during the 2021 season in which Zinanni’s magnificent career ended. The Kays celebrated their first-ever trip to the IHSA State Finals in football, finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history before taking the runner-up trophy in Class 5A that season.

The Kays, under head coach Derek Hart, made it three playoff trips in as many seasons with a trip to the second round a year ago. But now, after Hart returned to his native Indiana after the season, the Kays find themselves in a similar position as the Irish, entering the 2023 season with a new head coach, former University of Illinois quarterback and wide receiver and Elk Grove head coach Miles Osei.

As both coaches have taken over, they’ve each had generational talent on board to start their senior seasons. McNamara senior running back, defensive end and linebacker Jaydon Wright is headed to Minnesota while Marquise Easley, the much-heralded left tackle at Kankakee, is a Georgia commit, one of a handful of Kays who will potentially call a big-time NCAA Division I program home by next fall.

And as both head coaches have spent the summer installing new playbooks, schedules and expectations this summer, Kelly has realized that he and Osei are both hoping to build their programs in similar fashions and expect similar results.

“For us, it’s super important to do the little things right, and in talking to coach Osei, we’re very aligned on that,” Kelly said. “Your shoes match the same, your socks are all the same color, you’re on time, taking notes in meetings.

“All of that will build it.”

<strong>Osei takes over Kays program ripe with experience</strong>

As the former Fighting Illini, Osei, acquainted himself to Kankakee and the football program, he quickly saw for himself the talented players all across the field that have helped the program reach new heights over the past few seasons, including an 8-3 finish last season and trip to the Class 5A second round.

While defensive back Jyaire “Suga” Hill is now at Michigan, fellow DB Naz Hill is now at Wyoming and other key seniors like four-year starting offensive lineman Steven Young and wide receiver Karson King led a star-studded senior class that graduated last spring, there’s anything but a lack of talent in the fold this fall.

More than a dozen players return with starting experience, with a pair of uber-prized recruits — Easley at left tackle and three-star uncommitted running back Tony Phillips — leading the talent wave.

Although he and his team know how talented they can be this season, Osei knows that talent can only take a team so far.

“There’s definitely not a deficit of talent and the kids know that, it’s just a matter of putting them in the right spots and knowing what they’re doing, and us as a staff knowing what we’re doing as well,” Osei said. “Talent can overcome a lot of things, but we want to make sure it doesn’t, because you’ll eventually run into someone with as much talent.”

That’s why the main emphasis at Kankakee through the offseason and start of practice this month haven’t been so any grand re-imagining of personnel or drastic change, relative to a head coaching change.

It’s been the little things.

“Our biggest point of emphasis is instilling more discipline across the board, from expectations within the staff, to expectations with the kids, expectations on and off the field,” Osei said. “I know the first couple weeks of June were kind of difficult for the kids to make sure they were doing what they’re supposed to be doing, wearing what they’re supposed to be wearing.

“Through the process the little things snuck back up on them, so we wanted to make sure to handle those little things early on.”

With such a high returning rate of both players and coaches, the Kays have enjoyed much more camaraderie out of the gate than most programs see during a coaching change, with Osei noting linebacker Kennarius Chandler and wide receiver Quan McElroy have joined Easley as the individuals who have taken over from a senior leadership perspective for a tight-knit team.

“We all grew up here, were born here, go to school here; our bond is very strong and our work ethic is too,” Easley said. “The coaches love how we all workout together and hype each other up, and even hype them up when they do reps.”

The Kays will once again start their season in a matchup that will draw eyes from across the state, hosting a rematch of last year’s 2-0 season opener with defending Class 5A state champions Nazareth, and once again end it with Southland Athletic Conference rivals Crete-Monee, with the goal to pile up as many wins as possible in that stretch before a lengthy postseason run in either Class 5A or Class 6A.

But Easley, his teammates and his coaches all know that the Kays aren’t just playing for themselves this year. They’re playing for an entire generation that will come after that and play for Osei.

“It’s very important [to maintain the program],” Easley said. “We’ve all got siblings, little brothers and most of us are all related, so we all share the same cousins.

“We want them to grow up and be feared when they get here too.”

<strong>Kelly, Wright look to right Irish ship</strong>

Last season’s 3-6 finish for Bishop McNamara was just the fifth losing season in the past 50 years for the Fightin’ Irish, leaving the program in the most unfamiliar place it’s perhaps ever been on when also factoring in the fact that Kelly is starting his first season as the first full-time replacement to the 44-year veteran Zinanni.

Kelly, a former quarterback at McNamara’s former Chicago Catholic League rivals, St. Laurence, and Loras College, before returning to an assistant job at his high school alma mater, has played with and coached premier talent and been a part of winning programs of his own, including coaching with Frank Lenti, the state’s second-winningest coach ever, with the Vikings.

Through everything Kelly has been a part of and seen in football, he knows that he’s got as good a high school player as one can find in Wright, and also knows what it will take to get McNamara’s train back on the tracks.

“I’ve been around Division I kids but have been as impressed with Jaydon as anyone I’ve been around,” Kelly said. “I think it’s helped me because I understand what it takes to win at the highest level, the amount of work it takes, and the demand you need from the coaches and the kids…that demand hasn’t really been there as much since Rich left and it needs to be.”

Kelly has been getting that demand through the early goings, with both holdover coaches like Michael Gomes and new coaches like longtime NFL offensive tackle Tony Pashos — all of whom are new to coaching with Kelly — also taking note of the electric atmosphere around the program through the summer.

And whichever coach it is that’s watching, they’ve all taken note in Wright leading both vocally and by example. Kelly said that none of his other players will buy in if the star player doesn’t, and Wright has done nothing short of everything he’s been asked.

“We’ve told him he’s going to take us to the next level, it’s nothing I’ll do or the coaches do, but you have to do it right all the time,” Kelly said. “You have to run sprints hard, you have to be on time, take notes and practice hard, because if you don’t nobody else will, and it’s hard to build a program without guys doing it the right way.”

Wright joined Phillips, who spent his first two seasons at McNamara, to take the city by storm when the duo came onto the scene as dazzling freshmen. It’s been a quick four years for Wright, who is now leading an Irish team heavy on underclassmen this fall and using what he learned at the start of his career to teach his teammates.

The future Golden Gopher got to quickly meet Kelly when he was named the new head coach last November and immediately started doing whatever he felt necessary to help his new coach get the ball rolling.

“We’re adjusting to a new head coach and building a better program,” Wright said. “Hopefully he can get Bishop Mac on the right track like the coach Z era. ... It’s really important for us to have a really strong bond, because I feel like we can do something special and take Bishop McNamara to a bigger level.”

And while he and Kelly both realize the potential there is on Brookmont Blvd., Wright also knows that the road to success is filled with bumps and forks along the way, but there’s good to come on the other end of that road, whether that be individually, as a team this fall or as a program.

“We will have to face some adversity,” Wright said. “But at the end of the day it will make us a better team.”