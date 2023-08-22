BOYS SOCCER: Peotone starts season with win over Mac

KANKAKEE — The defending regional champion Peotone Blue Devils started off their season with a 6-2 win against host Bishop McNamara on Monday night.

Junior forward Abraham Horta scored four goals to lead the Blue Devils. Scott Galbreath scored one goal, and Gino Petrizzi had one goal and one assist in the season-opening win.

The Blue Devils scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half to jump out to a 4-2 lead. The trio of goals pushed the Blue Devils back ahead after Bishop McNamara’s Carter Levesque found the back of the net twice in the first 25 minutes.

Peotone found its rhythm shortly after taking its first IHSA-mandated water break because of extreme heat.

“We shook out some first-game jitters early,” said Peotone coach Ryan Murray. “Once we were able to calm our nerves and utilize some of the formations and tactics, we showed we are a very good possession-based team. And we were able to bang in some goals.”

Murray’s message to his team at the water break was simple and to the point.

“We talked about being ourselves. We play a specific way, and it works for us,” Murray said. “I thought we started using each other instead of trying to dribble through everybody.

“Occasionally, that might work, but we have too much talent on our roster to use tactics like that.”

For Bishop McNamara, after hanging with the defending regional champions for the first 25 minutes, fatigue set in on a hot opening night.

“It’s a tough loss on opening night; I thought a big part of it was our fitness. I thought we got gassed and gave into mental weakness,” Bishop McNamara head coach Alex Acevedo said. “We had plenty of scoring opportunities today; we just need to trust one another, and that cooperation is something we need to work on.”

Levesque transitioned from playing goalie last year to netting a pair in the season opener, a good sign for the Irish moving forward.

“Carter taking charge and wanting to carry the team on his back is huge for us. He’s a guy who can do just about everything on the field,” Acevedo said. “He’s got to trust his teammates, and his teammates have got to be there for him.”

Jesus Arenas added one assist for the Irish, and goalkeeper Juan Torres had 10 saves.

<strong>Horta scores four in Peotone debut</strong>

Abraham Horta, in his first two high school seasons, opted to play travel soccer instead of for his high school. But after persuasion from his teammates, he decided to join the school team in his junior season.

“Gino Petrizzi and my teammates kept asking me to play. I finally gave in and thought it would be a good idea. I think it will be fun,” Horta said. “I’m also looking forward to playing against [Herscher’s] Jaiden Jaime, the Daily Journal player of the year, who I’ve played with in the past. He’s my guy. Getting the chance to play against him again was also a factor.”

<strong>Murray Nets First Win at Peotone</strong>

First year head coach Ryan Murray picked up his first win at Peotone on Monday. Murray replaced Caley Foster, who went 14-7-2 and won a regional in her lone season at the helm.

Murray assisted on last year’s team but eagerly stepped into head coaching his alma mater when the position opened up.

“I was a physical therapist for quite a few years and switched up career paths a little bit. My goal was always to go into teaching, and half of that reason was to get into coaching,” Murray said. “I’ve always wanted to be here. I’ve played soccer my whole life, and it’s been a good transition from assistant coach to head coach. I’m from Peotone, so when the job opportunity presented itself, it was too much to pass up. These are my people.”