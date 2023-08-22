BOYS SOCCER: BBCHS drops home opener against Minooka

With a 21-man roster consisting of eight seniors, five juniors and eight underclassmen — including a freshman goalkeeper and four sophomores in his starting lineup — Bradley-Bourbonnais second-year head coach Andy Stembridge understood Tuesday’s home matchup against Minooka was more about seeing how his mix of veterans and inexperienced starters meshed together rather than seeing the numbers on the scoreboard.

So despite giving up a goal 27 seconds into the match to Indians midfielder Ethan Koranda before ultimately suffering a 4-1 home defeat to drop to 0-1 on the season, Stembridge was pleased with his team’s hard-fought efforts during the match.

“We do have kind of a young crew, but we also have some good veterans mixed in [who] are leading the group,” Stembridge said. “I thought our effort was great overall.

“We kind of knew with a brand-new goalkeeper that we would be susceptible to some rookie mistakes if you will, but I thought the boys fought through it and really had that next play mindset ... so, I was pleased with our effort out there today.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ freshman keeper Tim Martinez did his best to keep his squad in the thick of things early in spite of the Boilermakers’ ability to only notch one shot on goal during the first half.

Martinez bounced back from his opening blunder and held things down by only allowing one more goal about 30 minutes after his first, when Minooka’s Jamie Franson put his team up 2-0 with about 13 minutes left in the opening half, leaving the road team to take a two-goal lead into the break.

“It’s hard to step up onto the varsity level as a goalie,” Stembridge said of Martinez. “I just wanted him to go for everything and give a solid effort.

“I think he outplayed a lot of my expectations for his first game as a high school player.”

After a dominant first half that featured solid ball pressure by the Indians, the road team kept things rolling in the second half by scoring two more goals within the first 10 minutes.

Minooka’s Andrew Calderon secured a header off a ricochet save that bounced off Martinez nine minutes into the second half before his teammate, Noah Allen, scored two minutes later on a breakaway to put their team up 4-0 with about 30 minutes remaining.

“Minooka was very organized, and they kept us very predictable, and so they were able to press us pretty successfully,” Stembridge said. “They put us in situations that we don’t want to be in because it’s uncomfortable for us and comfortable for them.

“It’s why they were able to force many turnovers. ... I think our guys can see what it looks like to be an organized press [from Minooka] and learn how to play against it so we can break it moving forward. And on the flip, hopefully we can learn how to do it to other teams.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais finally started to find its groove during the final stretch of the second half thanks to a header goal by Gaudalupe Valadez off an assist by Bennett Dykstra, which helped the home team break the shutout with less than 10 minutes remaining.

“I loved it,” Stembridge said of Valadez’s goal. “That was a professional assist from Dykstra, and that was a professional goal by Valadez. ... It was awesome, and hopefully we can get more of them this season.”

Having now gotten its first match out of the way as well as any first-game jitters by its youngsters, Stembridge was able to take many positives from his team’s three-goal defeat at home.

“I was very happy with our effort; ball movement in moments and our defensive shake [were] pretty solid for the most part,” Stembridge said. “We had some mistakes here and there, but overall, I think the guys moved well together.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (0-1) will host East Peoria during its Boilermaker Invite Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

<strong>STATBOOK</strong>

Valadez paced the Boilermakers with their lone goal of the evening. Dykstra added an assist, and Martinez totaled eight saves in net. Backup goalkeeper Harrison Adams recorded two saves in limited action during the second half.