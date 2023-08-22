2-Minute Drill: Five predictions for the football season

As Monday marked the official beginning to competitive action for most fall sports, including the first game week of the prep football season, the sizzling temperatures in the forecast aren’t all that are getting higher — so is everyone’s anticipation for the season to begin.

In my first 2-Minute Drill of the school year a couple weeks ago, I looked at some intriguing preseason storylines in the area. Now, as we approach the first week of the season, which officially kicks off locally when Manteno visits Sandwich on Thursday, let’s take a look at the Week 1 schedule, as well as a handful of predictions for the season that’s upon us. (Editor's note: Thursday's game between Manteno and Sandwich has been postponed to Saturday due to excessive heat in Thursday's weather forecast).

<strong>Friday, August 25</strong>

Bishop McNamara at Leo, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Kankakee, 7 p.m.

Rantoul at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Morris at Coal City, 7 p.m.

Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.

Herscher at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Plainfield East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Saturday, August 26</strong>

Martinsville at Milford-Cissna Park, 1 p.m.

Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Anne, 2 p.m.

Manteno at Sandwich, 3 p.m.

Central at Bismarck-Henning, 7 p.m.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee will win at least seven games in same season for first time in 31 years</strong>

We’ve seen Bradley-Bourbonnais put together some great teams, we’ve seen Kankakee put together some great teams, but we’ve rarely seen Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee put together great teams at the same time.

This year is certainly the exception.

Both programs were playoff qualifiers in the same season for the first time since 2016 last year and are bringing back key contributors all around the field into the 2023 campaign.

The Kays are just two years removed from playing for their first-ever state championship, and under new head coach Miles Osei this season, return starting quarterback Larenz Walters and plenty of his weapons and blockers, none bigger — literally or metaphorically — than Georgia-bound left tackle Marques Easley.

The Boilermakers also boast the return of their signal-caller, all-state honorable mention and last year’s area passing yards leader, Ethan Kohl. Like Walters, Kohl doesn’t quite have all of his pass-catchers back from last year, but does return a talented crop that he’s grown up slinging the rock to.

Both teams also have the potential for lights-out, senior led defenses. And both of those defenses are led by senior linebackers who are preseason names to keep an eye out for all-state purposes, Kankakee’s Kennarius Chandler and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla.

<strong>Bishop McNamara will return to the postseason field</strong>

The Fightin’ Irish missed out on the postseason for just the fifth time in the past 50 years when they sputtered to an injury-plagued 3-6 season under interim head coach Shawn Lade, but first-year coach Bob Kelly has found the silver lining in the 2022 season — a ton of sophomores and juniors on the 2023 time logged valuable snaps last year.

There are only a handful of seniors on the roster, but one of those seniors is Jaydon Wright, a future Minnesota Golden Gopher who broke the school’s single-game rushing record last year and has his eyes set on making an even bigger legacy in his last ride with McNamara.

Paired with a sophomore class experienced beyond its years, including five offensive linemen who started at least one game last year, Wright could add to that legacy by returning the Irish to the postseason in both coach Kelly’s first season and the school’s first year in the Chicagoland Christian Conference.

<strong>Wilmington goes 9-0</strong>

I know it’s kind of crazy to expect a team to have an unblemished regular season, and in no way am I trying to set any expectations or put pressure on the Wildcats, but it’s hard to not love what’s cooking in Wilmington this year.

Sure, there are some pivotal players like last year’s leading 11-man rusher in the area, Colin James, who graduated, but James is the only starter of the three-headed double-wing attack coach Jeff Reents and offensive coordinator Barry Southall have gotten down to a science.

Defensively, standouts like Brandon Moran and Kyle Farrell, the two starters in the offensive backfield that return, and other performers like Ryan Nelson and Reid Juster give the Wildcats as solid a core as one will find.

Oh yeah, the JV team was undefeated last year too. The Illinois Central Eight Conference may be one of the hardest to get a top-to-bottom gauge on to start the year, with stalwarts like Coal City and Peotone, the recent breakouts at Reed-Custer and programs like Manteno and Herscher who are ready to break out as well, but one near-certainty every year is that the Wildcats will be the team to beat.

This year, I’m not sure if anyone will, regular season or playoffs.

<strong>St. Anne makes playoffs in first year of I8FA</strong>

The St. Anne football team never made the IHSA playoffs before it disbanded after the 1977-78 school year, but as the Cardinals resurrect their program and join the Illinois 8-Man Football Association this season, they could quickly carve out the school’s first football playoff appearance.

Head coach Alan Rood has started his own program before, something he did at Von Steuben seven years ago. Chris Link, a McNamara transfer, is the only Cardinal on the roster with high school varsity football experience, but he’s far from the only Cardinal with upside to be a tremendous talent on the field.

Rood rattled off more than a dozen names when he spoke of players who will provide a two-way impact, and that was just at the skill positions, before he added another half-dozen linemen who can do the same.

The team spent most of the summer focusing on the details of football and have installed plays and progressed in August, and while they may not have much experience to go off of, that also means their opponents won’t have much experience to prepare for either.

<strong>At least three area VVFC schools make the playoffs</strong>

The Vermilion Valley Football Conference has been one of the most interesting to watch in the past handful of years. Once the Sangamon Valley Conference disbanded and most teams left for either the VVC or the River Valley Conference, RVC schools such as Central and Momence were left without a football home.

That led to those schools, along with Dwight and Seneca, joining the Vermilion Valley Football Conference, filling some of the VVC’s football gaps that were left by 8-Man programs like Milford-Cissna Park.

And now with Seneca and Dwight off to help charter the Chicagoland Prairie Conference, more change in the VVFC has created a 10-team conference in which every school plays the other nine conference schools.

Four of the 10 teams in the conference are local — Central, Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka — and there’s a great chance at least three of those teams make the postseason field.

Amongst the four, it’s the Raiders who have been the local cream of the VVFC crop the past two years, combining for a 15-6 record. While they lost a senior class for the ages, highlighted by current Iowa offensive lineman Cannon Leonard and lethal running back-linebackers Trystyn Schacht and John Ahlden, as well as head coach Jason Thiele, new coach Tim Hamilton is no stranger to the program and has a solid senior class led by two-way lineman Jace Pankey.

Central has historically been the area’s most feared SVC/VVFC football program and head coach Brian Spooner and his Comets will keep those same expectations despite turning over a new leaf with a primarily new cast of characters, which should make for a fun installment of the Comahawk game against Momence this year, one that could eventually decide the conference.

Momence has one of the most exciting sophomores in the area, Erick Castillo, leading a huddle full of potent playmakers, while the defense has experience back at all levels.

Watseka is the wild card locally, as the Warriors look to solidify themselves in head coach Max Fransen’s second season at the helm. They struggled to a 1-8 record last year, but Fransen has been excited all summer about the growth on the field, in the weight room and in the locker room, and a young Watseka team could get things rolling by the season’s stretch run.