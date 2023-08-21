ROUNDUP: Several fall sports teams begin seasons; Kays golf earns win

High school VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-off

Watseka 2, Central 0

Watseka opened the tournament with a 25-8, 25-13 win against Central. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with six kills, six aces and one block. Ella Smith added six kills and eight digs. Brianna Denualt chipped in a team-high 12 digs.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Watseka improved to 2-0 with a 25-8, 25-13 straight-set win against GC-M-S. Christa Holohan led the Warriors with a team-high 15 assists and two blocks. Ella Smith recorded seven kills, which was one more kill than teammate Lauren Tegtmeyer. Noel Schroeder contributed four aces.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Central 0

Central suffered a 25-13, 25-16 straight-set loss to GC-M-S to fall to 0-2 in the tournament. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Regular Season

Prairie Central 2, Coal City 0

Coal City fell 18-25, 24-26 in its opener to Prairie Central. Emma Rodriguez paced the Coalers with nine kills, nine digs and one block. Paige Walker added seven digs and one kill. Aubrey Mellen had 13 setting assists and three digs. Kayla Henline chipped in six setting assists, four digs and one block.

Grace Christian 2, G-SW 0

Grace Christian bested G-SW 25-22, 25-22 to improve to 1-0 on the season. Angelina Larsen led the Crusaders with six kills and five digs. Anna Kibbons added six assists, two digs and one ace. Miranda Glenn totaled eight kills, four blocks and seven digs.

Addison Fair paced the Panthers with five kills, four aces and seven digs. Maddie Olson added three aces and one kill. Ava Schultz recorded eight assists, two aces and one kill.

Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0

Wilmington opened up its season with a 25-9, 25-19 straight-set win against the Dragons. Rachel Smith led the Wildcats with five kills, seven digs, two aces and two blocks. Alyssa Johnson, Molly Southall and Reese Van Duyne each added four kills apiece. Lexi Liaromatis chipped in five digs.

Delaney Malkowski paced the Dragons with six kills and three digs. Erika Kveck added 13 assists, two kills and one block. Alejandra Maldonado contributed three digs, one kill and one assist.

Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 1

Iroquois West fell to Blue Ridge in a third-set tiebreaker, losing 20-25, 25-21, 16-25. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 1, Morris 0

Gannon Adamson scored the lone goal to lead the Panthers to victory. Goalkeeper Logan Smith earned the clean sheet in the net.

Plainfield Central 7, Coal City 0

Coal City goalkeeper Carter Nicholson totaled 15 saves in the net to help pace the Coalers.

Watseka-Milford 7, Momence 0

No individual stats were available for Watseka-Milford or Momence.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 163, Momence 246

Tyler Bayston fired a 35 to help lead the Kays to victory. Paul Azzarelli carded a 38, which was four strokes less than teammate Jaxson Joiner. Cooper Meredith, Brennen Gessner and T.J. Prude each recorded 48s.

Anthony Carbonero and Levi Walk each had 58s to collectively pace Momence. Dylan Billadeau added a 64, and Kingston Woods had a 68.

Watseka 184, Illinois Lutheran 184, Grant Park 195

Austin Marcier scored a team-low 41 to lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy finished with a 47, and Brayden Ketchum, Lathan Bowling and Mason Gaylen each had 48s.

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a 34 to help pace the Dragons. Cade Lacer totaled a 50, which was five strokes better than teammate Evan Suprenant. Dominic Tavoletti shot a 56.

Seneca Invitational

Peotone placed third out of eight teams with a team score of 355 points. Joe Hasse paced the Blue Devils with a 77. No other individual stats or team scores were available.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 225, Milford 258, Tri-Point N/A

Watseka improved to an unblemished 4-0 record with a win against Milford. Jasmine Essington earned medalist honors with a 47 to lead the Warriors. Rennah Barrett and Kyah Bowling each had 58s. Sophie Simpson totaled a 62.

Madison Lafoon paced the Bearcats with a 60, followed by teammates Gracie Gregory (62), Hallie Scott (67) and Molly Harms (69).

Tri-Point didn’t qualify for team scoring. Lainey Bertrand totaled a 57 to pace the Chargers.