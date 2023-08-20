ROUNDUP: Beecher boys keep up strong start; Mac girls edge Grant Park

FRIDAY BOYS GOLF

Beecher 168, Grant Park 187, Crete-Monee 216

Beecher edged Grant Park and Crete-Monee. Noah Berry led the Bobcats with a 39. Peyton Serafin added a 41 and Jack Hayhurst shot a 44. Jackson Reece and Brandon Moffitt each had 44s.

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a 34 to help pace the Dragons. Evan Suprenant totaled a 49, which was two strokes better than teammate Carson Ruggierio. Cade Lacer recorded a 53.

Manteno 185, Wilmington 215

Logan Bukowski led the Panthers with a 43. Jack Thompson added a 48 and Ty Carlile and Landon Bukowski each shot 52s.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

GIRLS GOLF

Bishop McNamara 213, Grant Park 265

Lia Coy took home medalist honors and led McNamara with a 47 in Friday’s nonconference matchup. Delaney Kuntz tallied a 54 while Lydia Nugent and Cassidy Novak shot a 56 apiece.

Kennedy Marcotte paced the Dragons with a 57, followed by teammates Cheyenne Hayes (64) and Abby Watson (70). Kami Marshalek, Jessie Smaga and Leah Etter each shot 74s.