Racing: Points leaders Schwartz, Arterberry win at Kankakee

Deece Schwartz and Nathan Arterberry each built on their respective points leads with feature victories at Kankakee County Speedway Friday night.

Schwartz won the pro modified feature to extend his season points lead over Ryan Kohler to 51. Arterberry’s factory stock win put him nine points ahead of both Trevor Bitterling and Lee Joseph Hall in a heated three-way battle.

Winners were crowned in seven different events during the weekend and the top finishers for each race are listed below. For more information and a full list of results visit www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

<strong>Pro Late Models (20 Laps)</strong>

1. Ben Kirchner

2. Matt Hammond

3. Gary Schalmo

4. Austin Mccarty

5. Dan Kuhn

<strong>UMP Modifieds (20 laps)</strong>

1. Mike McKinney

2. Derek Losh

3. Frank Marshall

4. Brad DeYoung

5. Jamie Lomax

<strong>Stock Car (20 laps)</strong>

1. Austin Hubbard

2. Jerrad Krick

3. Don Hilleray

4. Ryan Arnett

5. Kraig Hughes

<strong>Pro Modifieds (15 laps)</strong>

1. Deece Schwartz

2. Pete Argianas

3. Ryan Kohler

4. Curtis Caldwell

5. Drew Schwartz

<strong>Factory Stock (15 laps)</strong>

1. Nathan Arterberry

2. Kiran Roundtree

3. Trevor Bitterling

4. Lee Joseph Hall

5. Hayden Lomax

<strong>Sport Compact (15 laps)</strong>

1. Joshua Wright

2. Jake Momper

3. Jimmy Dutlinger

4. David Lauritson

5. Matt Minor

<strong>Crown Victorias (15 laps)</strong>

1. Justis Marshall

2. Frank Marshall

3. Larry Anderson

4. Phil Bloch

5. (DNF) Adam Thibo