ROUNDUP: Watseka boys golf swings past area quartet; Warriors girls edge Beecher, IW

THURSDAY

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 179, St. Anne 196, Hoopeston 199, Iroquois West 220, Milford 307

Watseka outswung the field and Evan LaBelle claimed medalist honors with a 41 to help lead the Warriors. Austin Marcier added a 42 and Brayden Ketchum shot a 47. Lathan Bowling and Tucker Milk each recorded 49s.

Merrick Hess paced the Cardinals with a 48. Max Wendt and Blake Archer each had 49s. Dalton Duncan shot a 50.

Tyler Read carded a 46 to help pace the Raiders. Collin Tilstra finished with a 50 and Bryce Rogers had a 58. Wyatt Herscher chipped in a 66.

Hixon Lafond paced the Bearcats with a 66, followed by teammates Noah Brittenham (77), Jayce Boyer (78) and Devon Davis (86).

Streator 175, Peotone 181

Joe Hasse paced the Blue Devils with a team-low 42. Mason Early recorded a 43, which was four strokes better than teammate Jake Eaheart. Michael Bettenhausen shot a 49.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 151, Watseka 171, Iroquois West 191

Noah Berry fired a meet-low 35 to help earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats. Andrew Hering and Jackson Reece each added 40s. Peyton Serafin shot a 41.

Austin Marcier and Hagen Hoy each recorded 40s to help pace the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum carded a 45 and Evan LaBelle shot a 46.

Tyler Read paced the Raiders with a 41, followed by teammates Colin Tilstra (41), Bryce Rogers (55) and Ashton Ehmen (55).

Manteno 196, Illinois Lutheran 198

Logan Bukowski led the Panthers with a 47. Eric Eldridge fired a 48 and Jack Thompson shot a 50. Ty Carlile carded a 51.

Grant Park 183, Donovan 205, St. Anne 212

Trey Boecker earned his second medalist honors of the season with a team-best 33 to help lead the Dragons. Evan Suprenanat added a 47, which was four strokes better than teammate Danny Nowak. Cade Lacer shot a 52.

Ty Miller and Preston Harrington-DeWitt each shot 50s to help pace the Wildcats. Griffen Walters carded a 52. Jacob Onnen and Brenden Henneike shot 53s.

Merrick Hess paced the Cardinals with a 41, followed by teammates Max Wendt (50), Dalton Duncan (57) and Noah Leveque (64).

Coal City 183, Pontiac 186

Ryland Megyeri earned medalist honors with a 38 to help lead the Coalers. Culan Lindemuth added a 47, which was one stroke better than teammate Will McArdle. Ethan Bach recorded a 50.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 224, Beecher 235, Iroquois West N/A

Jasmine Essington led the Warriors with a 50. Layla Holohan recorded a 56 and Emma Hasbargen shot a 59. Kyah Bowling had a 61.

Samantha Kein earned medalist honors with a 46 to help pace the Bobcats. Makenzie Krupa added a 50, which was 18-strokes better than teammate Sam Loftin. Katy Gregory shot a 71.

Iroquois West failed to field a full team to qualify for team scoring. Paige Miller shot a 63 to help pace the Raiders. Jaidyn Ashline totaled a 68.

Sandburg 165, Bradley-Bourbonnais 172

Madelyn Duchene, Danica Voss, Gabby Hubbs and Kate Cailteux each recorded 43s to collectively pace the Boilermakers.