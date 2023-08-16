ROUNDUP: Boilermakers boys golf wins thriller over Sandburg; Coal City fends off Lisle

BOYS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 164, Sandburg 165
The Boilermakers picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory by the slimmest of margins at Aspen Ridge Tuesday, sweating off Sandburg by a stroke.
Alex Mann and Thomas Offill led the Boilers with a 40 apiece in the nine-hole match. JT Woolman fired a 41 and Zach Morrey finished with a 43.
Coal City 194, Lisle 200
The Coalers rode the hot hand of medalist Reyland Megyeri and his 42 for a six-stroke Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Behind Megyeri for the Coalers was Culan Lindemuth and his 49. Ethan Bach shot a 51, a stroke better than teammate Griffin Winke.
Salt Fork 218, Milford 270
The Bearcats slipped to 0-3 on the year in their Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Hixon Lafond’s 62 led the way for Milford. Jace Boyer and Noah Brittenham each shot 69s and Devon Davis shot a 70.
Cissna Park’s Dalton McWethy competed as a lone individual and took second place out of all competitors by shooting a 57 for the Timberwolves.