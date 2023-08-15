ROUNDUP: Watseka boys golf opens season 3-0 with wins over Donovan, Hoopeston and St. Anne

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 191, Donovan 213, Hoopeston 216, St. Anne 236, Cissna Park N/A

Watseka opened its 2023 season with wins over Donovan, Hoopeston and St. Anne. Hagen Hoy earned medalist honors with a meet-low 42 to help lead the Warriors. Austin Marcier fired a 48, followed by teammates Evan Labelle (50) and Brayden Ketchum (51).

Carter Ponton paced the Wildcats with a 52, followed by teammates Griffin Walters and Jacob Onnen, who each shot 53s. Peyton Dewitt carded a 55.

Max Wendt shot a 55 to pace the Cardinals. Noah Leveque added a 59 and Merrick Hess shot a 60. Dalton Duncan finished with a 62.

Cissna Park failed to field a full team to qualify for team scoring. Dalton McWethy paced the Timberwolves with a 52.

GIRLS GOLF

Fieldcrest 225, Eureka 237, Coal City 239, Pontiac 264

Emma Varnek paced the Coalers with a 57. Kylee Kennell finished with a 59 and Dakota Clubb totaled a 60. Livia Sulzberger shot a 63.