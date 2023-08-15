BOYS GOLF: Beecher's team, Grant Park's Boecker three-peat at Breeden Classic

KANKAKEE — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers and the Kankakee Elks Country Club hosted the third annual Bill Breeden All-Area Classic on Monday, an 18-hole team and individual tournament that featured nine schools from Kankakee County and the surrounding area, and just like the first two versions of the tournament named after the late Bradley-Bourbonnais coach, familiar faces found themselves taking home the hardware.

Beecher three-peated as team champions after firing off a 329 while Grant Park’s Trey Boecker took home his third solo title in as many years with a one-under 71.

Beecher three-peats as team champs

Through the rainy conditions that came Wednesday, consistency was key for the first-place Bobcats, who were led by Jack Hayhurst (79, third overall individually), Noah Berry (81, sixth), Reece Jackson (84, 10th) and Peyton Serafin (85). The Bobcats bested Kankakee (342) by 13 strokes and Bradley-Bourbonnais (344) by 15 strokes to round out the top three.

Despite the first-place finish, Bobcats coach David Sarafin said his golfers shot on their higher end of their usual scoring ranges, something he felt was commonplace amidst the rain.

“It was a struggle for them and I think it was a struggle for everybody else too,” Sarafin said. “We talked at the beginning of the year about our range, and I think we were in the upper range of our scores today.

“It’s nice that we can still have six players shoot under,” he added. “Some are going to have bad days and some are going to have good days; we hope they all have good days together but today wasn’t it.”

Second-place Kankakee (342) were paced by returning IHSA Class 3A State qualifier Paul Azzarelli (74, second overall), who was followed Tyler Bayston (84), Brennan Gessner (90) and Jaxson Joiner (94).

Third place Bradley-Bourbonnais (344) was led by Alex Mann (80, fifth overall), Spencer Frey (85), Sam LaMore (89), and Thomas Offill (90).

Boecker three-peats as individual champion

The River Valley Conference continued its stronghold on the third-year All-Area tournament, with Grant Park’s senior leader, Boecker, also earning his third-straight championship at the individual level. His one-under 71 made him the only golfer to break par Monday.

The Illinois Central College commit shot a 37 on the front nine and a 34 on the back nine to defeat Kankakee’s Azzarelli by three strokes in a top-end battle that has become commonplace whenever the two find themselves in the same field.

“Overall, I thought I played solid golf; I putted the ball decently today. I left a few out there, but that’s golf,” Boecker said. “I struck the ball pretty well and overall I’m happy with my round.

“We had to battle through some rain today for a few holes and that was challenging, but was able to work through it.”

Grant Park coach Andy Dillman praised Boecker’s work ethic and dedication to improvement early in his senior season.

“He probably has the best work ethic out of any player I’ve ever seen and to have the talent he does is quite a unique combination,” Dillman said. It’s been a pleasure to coach him the past three years and I’m looking forward to coaching him this year.”

“I think even better things are to come for him. I can’t think of a better player to be the leader of our team.”

Honoring Breeden

For nearly a decade, Bill Breeden and John Klimchuk talked about creating an area-wide high school boys golf outing to showcase some of the top talent to begin the school year. Breeden, the longtime boys golf coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais, died in 2018, and Klimchuk, his assistant who became his replacement, decided to put those long-discussed words to fruition, creating the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic, which began in 2021.

“This is a great tournament,” Klimchuk said. “It’s very competitive, but it’s also really laid back and friendly.

“It’s a great way for all of us to get together at the beginning of the season and enjoy the game.”

Klimchuk credited the Elks and its manager and director of golf, Jim Weber, for helping put on a great event to honor a greater man who made one of his life’s priorities to grow youth golf at the local level.

“It’s a great happening and a great thing for local golf,” Klimchuk said. “I think Bill would be happy about how this event has evolved.

“I think about him every day. He was a great friend, a great person and a great teacher.”

1. Beecher (329)

2. Kankakee (342)

3. Bradley-Bourbonnais (344)

4. Bishop McNamara (348)

5. Peotone (358)

6. Bradley-Bourbonnais II (358)

7. Coal City (368)

8. Grant Park (386)

9. Manteno (399)

10. Momence (485)

1. Trey Boecker, Grant Park (71)

2. Paul Azzarelli, Kankakee (74)

3. Jack Hayhurst, Beecher (79)

4. Joe Hasse, Peotone (80)

5. Alex Mann, Bradley-Bourbonnais (80)

6. Noah Berry, Beecher (81)

7. Ryland Megyeri, Coal City (82)

8. Jake Kehoe, Bradley-Bourbonnais II (83)

9. Johannes Peddinghaus, Bishop McNamara (84)

10. Jackson Reece, Beecher (84)