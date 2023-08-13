ROUNDUP Grant Park boys golf opens its season with wins over Manteno and Momence

BOYS GOLF

Grant Park 187, Manteno 203, Momence 247

Grant Park bested Manteno by 16 strokes to help kick off its regular season with a victory.

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a 36 to lead the Dragons. Danny Nowak carded a 47, and Carsen Ruggiero shot a 51. Dominic Tavoletti shot a 53.

Logan Bukowski totaled a 43 to pace the Panthers. Eric Eldridge added a 51, which was one less stroke than teammate Andy Horath. Camden Rewerts had a 57.

Calvin Bishir paced Momence with a 46, followed by teammates Dylan Billadeau (65), Levi Walk (66) and Kingston Woods (70).

Bismarck-Henning 190, Hoopeston 204, Milford 279, Oakwood N/A

Hixon Lafond paced the Bearcats with a team-low 64. Noah Brittenham shot a 71, and Devon Davis and Jace Boyer each recorded 72s.

GIRLS GOLF

Grant Park 249, Manteno N/A

Kennedy Marcotte shot a meet-low 55 to earn medalist honors and lead the Dragons. Cheyenne Hayes added a 61, followed by teammates Kami Marshalek (64) and Jessie Smaga (69).

Manteno failed to field a full team to qualify for team scoring. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.