Kankakee native Love making name in revamped SlamBall

Not many individuals get the chance to become a part of a sport they used to watch as a kid on television — especially when that sport has been out of action for much of the past two decades — but for 2009 Kankakee High School graduate Keenan Love, that opportunity has come to fruition this summer.

As a child, the now-32-year-old Love grew up watching the beginning seasons of the SlamBall League on TV during the early 2000s because of the high-flying nature of elite athletes posterizing opponents above the rim.

SlamBall, which was invented in 1999 by Mason Gordon, is a hybrid sport combining elements from basketball, football, hockey and gymnastics and is played on a basketball court with four trampolines in front of each net and boards around the court edges.

That core memory for Love sparked his interest to participate in SlamBall’s seven-day tryout in Las Vegas after he randomly came across a SlamBall Instagram post earlier this summer. He was able to showcase his talent and was the second pick in the sixth round of the eight-round 2023 SlamBall Draft by the Ozone.

“It’s the opportunity I’ve been looking for years,” Love said. “… It’s an amazing experience, and it’s something that I never thought I’d get the opportunity to do, especially being from Kankakee.”

The league made its inaugural season debut in 2001 before dissolving after the 2003 season and eventually returned in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2016 and now again in the summer of 2023 after they partnered with ESPN for an exclusive two-year broadcast partnership.

As for the rules, they are quite simple.

Much like basketball, SlamBall scoring is achieved by putting the ball into the net at the opponent’s end of the court for points, with the ultimate goal of outscoring the opponent by the end of the game. The game is played with four five-minute quarters and utilizes a 20-second shot clock for each possession.

Lineups are created by using a mix of four players — handlers (primary ball-handler), gunners (primary scorer) and stoppers (primary defender) — with the usual formations being either one stopper, two handlers and one gunner or one stopper, one handler and two gunners.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Kankakee native has had a solid start to his rookie campaign this summer, competing as a stopper for the Ozone. Through nine games, including seven starts, Love has gone on to record a total of 37 stops, 27 loose-ball recoveries, 14 points, eight steals and one assist in 87 minutes of on-court action.

“Playing as a stopper, I think everybody in the league would honestly say it’s probably the hardest position because we go up one-on-one against the best athletes in the league,” Love said. “A lot of what Kankakee has given me is the mentality to be great at this position — like, the grittiness and toughness of Kankakee is what’s allowed me to be great as a stopper.”

Although Love spends most of his time trying to prevent his opponents from scoring on the offensive end, the defensive stopper has had some scoring opportunities of his own that have led to some high-flying dunks that have made for the ultimate adrenaline rush.

“It is crazy to be able to jump and dunk,” Love said. “The adrenaline you get from it is nuts, and it’s definitely a thrill.”

<strong>SUMMER SEASON</strong>

So far this season, Love’s best performance came against the Lava, when he recorded eight points, four stops, three loose-ball recoveries and one steal in only four minutes of action during Ozone’s 60-56 win July 22.

His journey learning the ins-and-outs of the SlamBall rules and what it takes to become an elite player is something Love has enjoyed during the process. This includes even the difficulties of learning exactly how to make effective jumps on a more-than-springy trampoline that can launch players high into the air.

“The process of learning a new skill has been worthwhile,” Love said. “And then the hardest thing has been learning the tracks because the trampolines aren’t normal trampolines. ... They put you about 20 feet in the air.”

Having the chance to compete on ESPN affiliates as a SlamBall competitor is something Love hasn’t taken for granted either. Before his new-found passion for SlamBall, Love has spent most of his adult life switching career paths, some of which include working in private security, as an MMA fighter as well as a personal trainer.

He also was no stranger to making headlines before his arrival to SlamBall, as Love made national news when he walked from Chicago to Kankakee to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee on his back for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes in 2020.

And now that he has a platform from competing weekly on the ESPN family of networks — ranging from traditional ESPN to its streaming service, ESPN+ — Love hopes he can help set an example for the younger generation of kids who grew up just like him by not setting any limitations on one’s self-belief or passions.

“The message I’d spread, especially to the inner-city kids and the communities like Kankakee, is to chase your dreams because they might mess around and catch you,” Love said. “… I feel like not enough of us believe in ourselves enough to chase our dreams, and we really should.

“That’s the cheat code to life — believing in yourself.”